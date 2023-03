Bad crash for Pol Espargaró during the 2nd free practice session of the Portuguese GP. The Spaniard loses control of his KTM at turn 10 and ends his race into the barriers at high speed. Immediately rescued on the track and transported to the Faro hospital, Espargaró moves his limbs and is conscious. The first bulletin from the MotoGP medical director: “He suffered a severe pulmonary contusion and multiple trauma to the spine”. The reconstruction

LIVE NEWS – THE VIDEO OF THE FALL