«The riders’ title makes us proud and winning it as an Italian and with an Italian bike makes us even more proud. A result of a lot of work». These are the words of the MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia, received at the Quirinale by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella. «We managed to be the point of reference in the championship – said the Ducati rider – with record podiums and poles. In Valencia, I fulfilled my dream, proudly carrying the Italian flag. We are on the track, but the important results are obtained with the team».

Red tie, elegant jacket, in certainly different attire than we are used to seeing him during the MotoGP races but requested by the occasion, Bagnaia arrived by train in Rome at Termini station, to then head to the Quirinale and meet Sergio Mattarella. The Head of State invited the new world champion together with the Ducati Corse team (of which Frecciarossa is the official train), to express his esteem and gratitude on behalf of all Italians.

«I thank the President – ​​said Pecco -, for us it is a true personal and professional honour. The riders’ title makes us proud and winning it as an Italian and with an Italian bike makes us even more proud».

«It was a great pleasure to receive Pecco Bagnaia here with the Ducati to thank him for this success and for how important his enthusiasm has been for our country. – said the head of state Mattarella instead – I think Valentino Rossi is happy that he continues his success story. Congratulations indeed to Bagnaia and to all. Ducati is an extraordinary team, it’s important to have an Italian champion on an Italian bike after 50 years. Congratulations and thank you for what you represent for the image of our country”.

A success, the world championship, for a tricolor rider, not seen since 2009, when Valentino Rossi, another living icon of motorcycling, triumphed. And, to tell it all, the victory of an Italian rider with a team of the same nationality is even more dated: we have to go back to 1972, with Giacomo Agostini and the MV Augusta of Varese.

“I’ve heard a lot that my success was that of an Italian,” said Bagnaia. «In the meantime, already doing the lap of honor with the Italian flag was fantastic, and I’m really very happy with the finish line we managed to achieve. In my opinion, we did an incredible job for the whole world championship: it wasn’t easy, it wasn’t obvious at a certain point during the season: being able to bring it to an end was a great satisfaction, a reason for great pride».