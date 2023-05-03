MotoGp, Pol Espargaró was unable to speak or eat for a month after the accident: “My jaw was closed. I lost 8 kilos”

Four weeks without being able to open my mouth due toaccident in free practice at the season-opening Grand Prix of MotoGp on the circuit of portimao. now, finally, Pol Espargaroteam pilot gas gashe starts talking again. The Spaniard was injured on March 24, losing control of his KTM at turn 10, ending his race against the barriers at very high speed. Moments of fear on the track, with the pilot who always remains conscious.

After i rescued had been transported to the neighbor Faro hospitalwhere it had remained for two days before moving to Barcelona to continue treatment. An ordeal, that of the Spanish rider, who five weeks after that impact spoke again in a video posted on Instagram: “Finally I can speak and smile. For four weeks I had the jaw completely closed – he says – I couldn’t even eat and I lost 8-9 kilos”. Then she told the others problematic post accident: “I also had a injury all’earwho was operated on in Barcelona, ​​and several fractures throughout his body: at ribsin the cervical area, with a fairly important problem at the neck nerveand to backparticularly at the eighth vertebra”.

The worst is over, even if the road to a return to racing still seems long. “We are working with the doctors to get back as quickly as possible, I’m the first who wants to get back on the bike”, concludes Espargaró, thanking the doctors, physiotherapists, family and fans. “They were important to give me motivation. Of course, thanks also to my team. I don’t know when I’ll be back, but I hope soon…”. While waiting for the Spaniard to recover, the Gas Gas team called the German Jonas Folger as a substitute in the last Grands Prix.