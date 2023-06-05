MotoGP, Pol Espargaró will also miss the Mugello GP: Folger will take his place

After the bad injury suffered in the first GP of the season in Portugal, Pol Espargaró had set himself the goal of getting back on track at Mugello. Unfortunately, however, recovery times have taken a long time, due to “oedema around the vertebrae that needs treatment”, specifies the KTM press release. The Spaniard of the Gas Gas team will therefore also miss the Italian GP, ​​where he will be replaced again by Jonas Folger THE EVOLUTION OF MUGELLO FROM 1974 TO THE PRESENT TIME

Pol Espargaró’s return to the track slips again. The Spanish rider of the KTM Gas Gas satellite team he hoped to get back on the saddle at the Italian GP, scheduled at Mugello from Friday 9 to Sunday 11 June (to be followed live on Sky Sport MotoGP). However, the doctors advised Pol to wait a little longer, due to an edema that continues to bother him. Espargaró has been out since the first GP of the season in Portugal, where he crashed in Free Practice 2, suffering a broken jaw and a fractured dorsal vertebra, as well as a severe pulmonary contusion. He will still be Jonas Folger to take his place in the Gas Gas team.

The release of the KTM Gas Gas team “The GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 team can’t wait to see Espargaró back on track, but we’ll have to wait a little longer. Pol is continuing his rehabilitation process after the crash in the first GP of the season in Portugal, he has to recover from the back injury, but he is pushing hard to get back in shape. The goal was to come back for the Mugello GP, but Pol still has some small problems due to an edema around the vertebrae that needs treatment. Both the rider and the team are hoping that the number 44 will be back in the coming weeks as the Italian GP is followed immediately by the GP Germania and from GP Olandabefore the long summer break. Meanwhile, Augusto Fernandez’s teammate will be at Mugello once again Jonas Folger“. See also Milan, CEO Gazidis leaves from 5 December

Pol Espargaró: “The final decision rests with the doctors” Pol Espargaró wanted to be back at Mugello, but remains confident he’ll be back on track before the summer break: “I was really looking forward to getting back on the bike but, as I said from the start, the final decision is up to the doctors, they asked me to wait a few more days. My original plan was to come back for one of these next three races before the summer break, that’s my plan. The most important thing is to be physically ready now I will have a few more days to continue working at home and get in the best shape possible and as soon as possible. I feel really good and I’m really motivated. I hope to see the team and all the fans again as soon as possible.”

MotoGp MotoGP, how riders and teams arrive at the Italian GP Almost a month after the Le Mans race won by Marco Bezzecchi, the MotoGP will be back on track on the weekend of 9-11 June (live on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport MotoGP and streaming on NOW) at Mugello. But how do riders and teams get to the Italian GP appointment? Here are the report cards of this first glimpse of the season Edited by Paolo Beltramo HOLIDAYS OVER FOR TEAMS AND RIDERS The holiday was long and in some ways worthwhile, in others a bit endless at this point in the season. After only 5 races having almost a month off is something unnatural, unprecedented. For some pilots, however, this early vacation has come from the sky as a gift. Just think of who got hurt in the Jerez race like Marini, Bagnaia and Alex Marquez or to who had to recover from earlier how Oliveira e Bastianini See also Hradecky Smoleňák: We played with self-denial. If you have to lose, then with a team like Třinec NEW FORMAT: vote 9 Or Marc Marquez, which he was able to exploit the long weeks of training to get back in even better shape. Many then in some way spent themselves to help Emilia Romagna after the terrible flood. It would have been bad, indeed, impossible, to race in those conditions in the Valle dei Motori. Well (9) the new championship format with the sprint race on Saturday and the trials thus compressed Also there Race Direction she deserves a smack on her fingers, as they used to do at school for inconsistency, mistakes and often the poor justification of some sanctions: so far she is the worst in the championship (3). Let’s see more in depth.

TAG: