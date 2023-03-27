The new season begins MotoGP. The first stop a portimao, in Portugal. All eyes on the reigning world champion Francis Bagnaia, who must defend last year’s title: the rivals are the new Ducati teammate, Aeneas Bastianini, the Yamaha Of Fabio Quartararo not Aprilia Of Maverick Vinales e Aleix Espargaro. Also, come back Marc Marquezchasing his ninth world title, after three very complicated seasons.

Timetables and TV – Il Big prize will be visible on Sky Sport, on the channels Sky Sport MotoGPSky Sports Uno and streamed on NOW: is also available unencrypted on TV8. Saturday we start with the free practice of the Moto3which will air at 9.35am. At 16.00 the novelty of the format MotoGP Sprint Race, which will take place in all the GPs of the season, with qualifying scheduled in the morning after the third free practice session. On the occasion of GP Portimao, the Sprint Race will be live at 16.00 on Sky e NOWfree-to-air on TV8 and also live-streamed on Youtube channel official of Sky Sport MotoGP. Fire Sunday atAutodromo International do Algarve: at noon we start with the race of Moto3we continue at 13.15 with the race of Moto2ending with the official race of the MotoGP at 15. Sunday on Tv8 will be delayedwith Moto3 from 2.15 pm, Moto2 at 3.30 pm and MotoGP at 5.00 pm.

Sky Sport MotoGp schedules and streaming on Now

Saturday 25th March

9.35 am: free practice 3 Moto3

10.20 a.m.: free practice 3 Moto2

11.05 am: 3 MotoGP free practice sessions

11.45 am: MotoGP qualifying

Ore 12.40: Paddock Live

Ore 13.30: Paddock Live

1.45 pm: Moto3 qualifying

2.45 pm: Moto2 qualifying

Ore 15.30: Paddock Live – Sprint Race

Ore 16: Sprint Race MotoGP

Ore 16.45: Paddock Live Show

Ore 17.30: Talent Time

5.45 pm: qualifying press conference

Sunday 26 March

Ore 10.40: warm up Moto3, Moto2, MotoGP

Ore 11: MotoGP Rider Fan Parade

Ore 11.30: Paddock Live

12: Moto3 race

Ore 13: Paddock Live

1.15 pm: Moto2 race

Ore 14.15: Paddock Live

Ore 14.30: Grid

3 pm: MotoGP race

4 pm: Red Zone

Ore 17: Race Anatomy MotoGP

TV programming8

Saturday 25 March (live)

11:50 – 12:30 MotoGP Qualifying (Q1-Q2) 1.50pm – 2.30pm Moto3 Qualifying (Q1-Q2) 2.45pm – 3.25pm ​​Moto2 Qualifying (Q1-Q2) Ore 16:00 – MotoGP Sprint Race

Sunday 26 March (delayed)