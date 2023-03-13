Home Sports MotoGP, Quartararo: ‘Something is missing, we’re not ready yet’
At the end of the second day of testing in Portimao, Quartararo is the only non-Ducati rider in the top 8 in the standings. The Frenchman finished 3rd, three tenths behind the leader Bagnaia: “It definitely went better than the first day of testing, something is still missing. I did a Sprint Race simulation, it didn’t go badly. We’re not ready yet, but it’s definitely going better than in the past. The rear wing? I tried it, it’s not negative but not positive either, I don’t think we’ll use it.”

