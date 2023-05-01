MotoGp Spain, Bagnaia amazing: wins ahead of the KTMs and returns to the top of the World Championship

I’m sorry Bagnaia it’s just perfect. Wins the Grand Prix of Spain with handle and patience, keeping behind the Ktm of a very fast Brad Binder and that of his teammate Jack Miller. It’s the same podium as Saturday’s sprint race, but along the length of the race Bagnaia knows how to wait and then strike with the decisive overtaking in the final. Binder sticks to the Ducati until the last corner, but he has to give up. Bagnaia, thanks to the fall of Marco Bezzecchi, with the victory he also returns to the top of the World rankings. To date, he seems to have no rivals in the race for a world championship encore.

The duel between Bagnaia and the KTMs was repeated on Sunday as on Saturday. Binder took the lead on lap four and stayed in front until fourth last of the 24 scheduled. With Miller as a spectator for most of the race, defending the third step of the podium. Quarto closed George Martin with the Ducati Pramac. Then the Aprilia’s Alex Espargarofollowed by Luca Marini and a great one Dani Pedrosa. To close the top ten Alex MarquezNakagami Fabio Quarterlyfirst Yamaha to the finish line.

As during Saturday’s sprint race, the Grand Prix was also interrupted on the first lap due to a crash in turn two. Involved Quarterly, Marco Bezzecchi e Miguel Oliveira who had the worst of it and was unable to get back on the grid for the new start after the flag rossa. If the Frenchman managed to conquer at least a few championship points in the race, Bezzecchi instead was the protagonist of another crash, this time alone, with just over 7 laps to go. So Bagnaia is leading the World Cup with 87 pointsBezzecchi is second at altitude 65.