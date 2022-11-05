CHIVASSO. Tavullia, the city of Valentino Rossi in the province of Pesaro and Urbino, and Chivasso cheer Francesco ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia. The mayor of Tavullia Francesca Paolucci will go to Chivasso on Sunday to participate in the initiative promoted by the municipal administration, in collaboration with the “Pecco Fans Club and attend the Valencia GP on the large screen set up in Piazza d’Armi”.

The Piedmontese rider – who was also operated on in the Marche region, in Ancona, for a fracture of the tibial plateau in 2020 – is only two points from the MotoGP world title.

A sort of twinning between the hometown of the 25-year-old Italian rider and the one that ‘adopted’ him since he joined the large family of Valentino Rossi’s “VR46” team. With the Piedmontese “colleague” Claudio Castello, Mayor Paolucci will be in the front row following the exciting race which, after the 2018 Moto2 title, could assign Pecco the title of MotoGP world champion. “Tavullia is a real land of champions – remembers Paolucci – In a small patch of territory like ours live and train the strongest riders in Italy and among these three world champions. Two ‘indigenous’ champions like Valentino Rossi and Franco Morbidelli and a talent that, thanks to the ‘VR46’, we first met and then practically adopted. Pecco, as well as the other VR46 pilots, has always enthusiastically participated in the initiatives promoted by the municipal administration and I think, in primis, in Tavullia in Moto. Occasions in which he went on stage joking and playing with the public and always showing himself available. Pecco together with the rest of the VR46 riders helped to promote Tavullia’s image internationally and to make everyone known the world a territory of less than 8 thousand people. It is now also part of our community and for this reason we are thinking of assigning it an official honor of the Municipality to cement this leg to me. In the meantime, let’s cross our fingers and enjoy Sunday’s show in Valencia. Come on Pecco “.