It’s loudspeaker mania in Sepang: almost all the teams tested the ducts on the fairing introduced 2 seasons ago by Ducati with the aim of sealing the bike on the road. Aprilia’s answer? The ‘ground effect’ fairing, another novelty that has inspired several teams in these days of testing, but without the Borgo Panigale diffusers. Meanwhile, Yamaha continues to make progress with the new engine. All the news of day 2 in Malaysia THE TIMES OF THE 2nd DAY OF TEST