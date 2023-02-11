9
It’s loudspeaker mania in Sepang: almost all the teams tested the ducts on the fairing introduced 2 seasons ago by Ducati with the aim of sealing the bike on the road. Aprilia’s answer? The ‘ground effect’ fairing, another novelty that has inspired several teams in these days of testing, but without the Borgo Panigale diffusers. Meanwhile, Yamaha continues to make progress with the new engine. All the news of day 2 in Malaysia THE TIMES OF THE 2nd DAY OF TEST
MARTIN BEST TIME ON DAY 2 IN SEPANG
- Second day of testing in Malaysia conditioned by rain. Best time for George Martin in 1’58.736: the Spaniard of the Pramac team, who also starred in a crash with a lot of abrasion to his right hand, preceded Miguel Oliveira (Aprilia RNF), Pol Espargaro (gas gas), Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) e I’m sorry Bagnaia (Ducati factory)
- Below are all the news seen on the track on day 2 of Sepang
HULL WITH DIFFUSERS FOR SIN
- Pecco tried it updated hull with diffusers. It is an evolution of the concept introduced a couple of seasons ago by Borgo Panigale