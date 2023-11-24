MotoGP, the Bagnaia-Martin duel in Valencia that is worth the World Championship | TV times (Sky, Now and TV8)

Like a year ago, there will be two players competing for the title MotoGp to the last race. Like a year ago, there is one of the contenders Pecco Bagnaia. The Ducati rider, reigning champion after his 2022 triumph, will be looking for an encore in that Valencia thanks to the advantage of 21 points on Jorge Martin. However, they are not enough to be able to relax, as Bagnaia himself said. Up for grabs are 12 points from the Sprint Race on Saturday, in addition to 25 of the Big prize of Sunday. The Spaniard riding the Ducati del Team Pramac therefore he has the margin to try to reverse the situation. Bagnaia, on the other hand, must maintain a cool head: she knows what she needs 16 points to mathematically secure the title, regardless of Martin’s results. In fact, in case of finishing on equal points, the Piedmontese from Ducati he would be champion because he won more races in the season. Just in Valencia last year, Bagnaia became MotoGP World Champion for the first time, becoming the first Italian rider on an Italian motorcycle to reach this milestone in the category.

MotoGP Valencia TV times

The last act of the World Championship, the final challenge between Bagnaia and Martin, takes place on the Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Valencia. The departures of Sprint Race on Saturday and Sunday Big prize on Sunday are set at ore 15. The whole weekend is broadcast live on Sky e Nowwhile in the clear on TV8 live broadcast is scheduled only on Saturdays. Sunday’s match will be broadcast deferred. Here is the entire MotoGP schedule:

Saturday 25 November (Sky and Now)

Ore 10:10 – MotoGP FP2

10.50am – MotoGP Qualifying

Ore 15 – Sprint Race MotoGP

Sunday 26 November (Sky and Now)

Ore 10:40 – MotoGP Warm up

3pm – MotoGP Race

Saturday 25 November (TV8 live)

10.50am – MotoGP Qualifying

Ore 15 – Sprint Race MotoGP

Sunday 26 November (TV8 deferred)

5pm – MotoGP Race

