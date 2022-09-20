Like at a poker table: 125 points on the pot and four players ready to grab it. The Aragon GP, ​​with Enea Bastianini’s winning sprint over Pecco Bagnaia and the simultaneous fall of Fabio Quartararo, broke up the cards of a World Championship that is easy to predict can be decided at the final act of Valencia. With five races to go, we analyze the possibilities of the contenders in contention, Fabio Quartararo, Francesco Bagnaia, Aleix Espargaro and Enea Bastianini, in order of classification, considering the moment of form, the mental state, the means available and the predisposition to the remaining tracks. .