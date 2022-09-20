Home Sports MotoGP, the favorites for the World Championship with 5 GPs to go
Sports

MotoGP, the favorites for the World Championship with 5 GPs to go

by admin
MotoGP, the favorites for the World Championship with 5 GPs to go

With 125 points available we see the bag of candidates for the title, with Quartararo no longer having a margin, Bagnaia (-10) and Aleix Espargaro (-17) chasing him and Bastianini who is at -48, but still hopes

Massimo Brizzi

– Milano

Like at a poker table: 125 points on the pot and four players ready to grab it. The Aragon GP, ​​with Enea Bastianini’s winning sprint over Pecco Bagnaia and the simultaneous fall of Fabio Quartararo, broke up the cards of a World Championship that is easy to predict can be decided at the final act of Valencia. With five races to go, we analyze the possibilities of the contenders in contention, Fabio Quartararo, Francesco Bagnaia, Aleix Espargaro and Enea Bastianini, in order of classification, considering the moment of form, the mental state, the means available and the predisposition to the remaining tracks. .

See also  Us Open - Sinner beats Nakashima and flies to the second round. Musetti stop

You may also like

Scotland-Ukraine Nations League, the prediction: it is played...

The 14th Provincial Games Concludes in Yueyang- Focus...

Croatia-Denmark, the prediction: Modric challenges Eriksen in the...

Serie A winning odds: Milan still favorite. Jump...

Madrid derby, Atleti fans against Vinicius: “You are...

De Bruyne on Grealish: “If an English player...

NBA and players union discuss new issues in...

F1 Sainz: “Red Bull incredible, but Ferrari can...

Preview of the 16th round of the Chinese...

World Cycling Championships, three hours of training for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy