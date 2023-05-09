Home » MotoGp, the Fim judges agree with Marquez: the sanction is cancelled
When he gets back on track, Marc Marquez he will not have to pay any penalty. There Court of Appeals from the Fim for the MotoGp issued its definitive decision, accepting the appeal of the Team Repsol Honda. After the first Grand Prix of the season in Portugalthe 8-times world champion had been sanctioned with a double Long Lap Penalty for the terrible accident caused by the Spaniard. Marquez had crashed into George Martin before center fully at full speed the poor Miguel Oliveira. For the judges of the Fim, however, the penalty was served “by non-participation of the Rider at the Argentine GP”.

In other words, Marquez served the penalty by not participating in the next Grand Prix, “he is therefore authorized to contest the next we are in which he will be able to participate, without further sanctions”, explains the Fim. Precisely following the accident in Portimaio, in fact, the Spaniard is due go back under the knife to operate on the right hand. He seems to have missed one or two races at most, but for now the MotoGP hasn’t seen him on the track again. And the sentence of the Court of Appeal arrives right next door of the possible return: Marquez is in fact expected at Le Mans for the French GP scheduled from 12 to 14 May. Except new surprises.

