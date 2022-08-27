The Suzuki Endurance Racing Team (SERT) rider will replace the Spaniard in the San Marino GP, stopped due to a heel fracture remedied in Austria

Kazuki Watanabe will replace Joan Mir on his Suzuki in the Misano GP, scheduled for the weekend of 4 September. The 31-year-old Japanese is a successful rider of the Suzuki Endurance Racing Team (SERT), where he serves as a reserve, but was also part of the official lineup in the Suzuka 8 Hours a few weeks ago, as well as competing successfully in the series, where he is currently third in the league.

Spanish at rest — Watanabe at Misano takes the place of Joan Mir who remedied a fractured heel with involvement of the ligaments in the fall on the first lap of the Austrian GP of the MotoGP: the Spaniard will have to observe 15 days of rest, with the hope of returning to saddle in Aragon, on the weekend of September 18th.

watanabe’s words — These are the words of Watanabe: “First of all I would like to wish Joan a speedy recovery from the injury: he is a great rider and I hope he will be back on track soon – says the Japanese -. I was really happy to receive the call to replace a Misano: It will be fantastic to try MotoGP on that track, I’ll do my best to do well and give something back to the team that gave me this chance. “