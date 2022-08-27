Home Sports motogp, the japanese watanabe on the suzuki of mir in misano
motogp, the japanese watanabe on the suzuki of mir in misano

motogp, the japanese watanabe on the suzuki of mir in misano

The Suzuki Endurance Racing Team (SERT) rider will replace the Spaniard in the San Marino GP, stopped due to a heel fracture remedied in Austria

Kazuki Watanabe will replace Joan Mir on his Suzuki in the Misano GP, scheduled for the weekend of 4 September. The 31-year-old Japanese is a successful rider of the Suzuki Endurance Racing Team (SERT), where he serves as a reserve, but was also part of the official lineup in the Suzuka 8 Hours a few weeks ago, as well as competing successfully in the series, where he is currently third in the league.

Spanish at rest

Watanabe at Misano takes the place of Joan Mir who remedied a fractured heel with involvement of the ligaments in the fall on the first lap of the Austrian GP of the MotoGP: the Spaniard will have to observe 15 days of rest, with the hope of returning to saddle in Aragon, on the weekend of September 18th.

watanabe’s words

These are the words of Watanabe: “First of all I would like to wish Joan a speedy recovery from the injury: he is a great rider and I hope he will be back on track soon – says the Japanese -. I was really happy to receive the call to replace a Misano: It will be fantastic to try MotoGP on that track, I’ll do my best to do well and give something back to the team that gave me this chance. “

