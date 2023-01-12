“Now that Susi is gone, let me introduce you to Ramhonda”. It is with these words, contained in a post on his Instagram account, that Alex Rins introduced his new girlfriend to fans and followers… that two-wheeled one, of course. Yes, because “Susi” is not a model or an actress, but a motorcycle, and precisely the Suzuki Gsx-R 1000 R. And Ramhonda, on the other hand, is a Honda Cbr 1000 RR-R SP, the new toy for track that the new Lcr team rider will use from now on to train between the curbs. The Spaniard is in fact one of the MotoGP riders (a few, actually) who usually use speed bikes also for training, whereas his colleagues generally tend to prefer motocross, supermotard or dirt track. But obviously the move to Lucio Cecchinello’s team meant, due to contractual issues, the abandonment of his faithful Gixxer, which was therefore replaced by the Fireblade nicknamed “Ramhonda”. Alex is already gaining confidence with the Tokyo millona, ​​having already toured – as far as we know – at least in Valencia and Almeria.