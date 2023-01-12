Holidays also closed for the MotoGP riders, who are preparing to get back on the saddle. But what did Santa Claus bring to the top riders in the premier class? Alex Rins has a new “girlfriend”, while Aleix Espargaro’s garage has opened its doors to a new supercar
“Now that Susi is gone, let me introduce you to Ramhonda”. It is with these words, contained in a post on his Instagram account, that Alex Rins introduced his new girlfriend to fans and followers… that two-wheeled one, of course. Yes, because “Susi” is not a model or an actress, but a motorcycle, and precisely the Suzuki Gsx-R 1000 R. And Ramhonda, on the other hand, is a Honda Cbr 1000 RR-R SP, the new toy for track that the new Lcr team rider will use from now on to train between the curbs. The Spaniard is in fact one of the MotoGP riders (a few, actually) who usually use speed bikes also for training, whereas his colleagues generally tend to prefer motocross, supermotard or dirt track. But obviously the move to Lucio Cecchinello’s team meant, due to contractual issues, the abandonment of his faithful Gixxer, which was therefore replaced by the Fireblade nicknamed “Ramhonda”. Alex is already gaining confidence with the Tokyo millona, having already toured – as far as we know – at least in Valencia and Almeria.
ALEIX’S PORSCHE
—
If Santa Claus has been rather generous with Alex, an even more exclusive gift has arrived under the Espargaro house tree, at least in purely monetary terms. In fact, Aleix took advantage of the holidays to welcome a flaming Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS, a 150,000 euro racing car that hides a 500 hp 4.0-litre six-cylinder under the bonnet. The older of the two Espargaro is notoriously a supercar enthusiast, and wanted to give himself the Stuttgart filly as a reward for the splendid season with Aprilia. But now it’s time to roll up your sleeves and get back on the saddle of the RS-GP, to get back to fighting for the title just like the Noale-based team already did in 2022. But first, a couple more revs with the Cayman!