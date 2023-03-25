The preview of the 2023 MotoGP championship which begins this weekend in Portugal.

We broke up just over four months ago with the Chivasso party for Pecco Bagnaia, fresh MotoGP World Champion. During these 4 months the Ducatista’s life has changed significantly. Between visits to the President of the Republic and marriage promises, at 26 Bagnaia suddenly became an adult. A very fast adult. The man to beat for the coming season. It is inevitable that this is the case, having closed the last championship on a crescendo (the ninth place in Valencia is also the result of race management) after a crazy and unexpected run-up on Fabio Quartararo, who finished second in the standings. It seems like a lifetime ago, it’s time to start over. Trying to reconfirm himself, which, as you know, is always more difficult than winning.

Now it’s finally time to get back on track. This weekend we start again with the Portuguese Grand Prix and as usual there is a lot of anticipation. To the usual excitement for the discovery of the new liveries, of the “new” old drivers, is added perhaps the most important one for the new regulations.

The novelty of the Sprint Race

From this year the MotoGP riders (Moto2 and Moto3 will do without them for now) will also compete during the Sprint race, already known to Formula 1 enthusiasts. Unlike their four-wheeled cousins, however, they will have a “fast race” available on each circuit on the calendar: the general program will include traditional qualifying sessions on Saturday morning, the sprint on Saturday afternoon and on Sunday the traditional race. For those who are hearing about it for the first time, it is a “half race”, in which exactly half the points are awarded. In order, 12 for first place, 9 for second, 7 for third, then climbing from 6 points to 1 from fourth to ninth position.

In short, the Sprint Race will award a total of 1029 points spread throughout the championship, equivalent to almost 30% of the total points. A real revolution, in terms of points but above all in terms of technique and performance. Yes, why prepare a 20-minute race that has no effect on the starting grid the following day (this is, in our opinion, the real revolution compared to the Formula 1 Sprint race) it can push the most aggressive riders to try to place as best as possible. Without worrying too much about tire wear (designed to last at least twice as long) or the amount of petrol available on board. In short, a godsend for the various Martìn, Zarco, Marquez, Bezzecchi. All pilots with an important handle, who prefer open throttle to management and that they could build their treasure for the World Cup in the mini-race.

The goal is clearly to win back the public that inexorably disappeared after Rossi’s farewell to racing. The attractive power of Valentino it was unique and currently that void has remained unfilled. Even the pilots admitted it in the first press conference of the year: «We are riders, not manager, but it is clear that MotoGP needs something more». And this is where the Sprint Race creeps in. A marpiona move to try to make even the day of Saturday more fascinating, effectively until now too “approved”. One more race, exactly like in Superbike, also broadcast this weekend in live streaming on YouTube, can increase the show, the points available and, therefore, competitiveness at the end of the championship.

The pilots’ waltz

To create further hype for the new season, there is the curiosity around the riders who have changed teams during the winter. I’m 9 out of 22, almost half. Starting from Aeneas Bastianini, the outsider. Having moved to the official Ducati, the rider from Rimini will in all likelihood be the contender number 1 of Pecco Bagnaia. For many reasons, first of all that of being a very fast driver. Impossible that the feeling with the new bike is the same as Bagnaia’s but we have the absolute certainty that Bastianini, also on the strength of his experience with Gresini’s customer Ducati, will soon be able to measure up to his new red, becoming (perhaps) the first opponent of his wall mate.

©Fanpage

The giver of his seat, Jack Miller, at the same time moved to KTM. The Australian, faithful squire of Bagnaia last year, has arrived at Munderfing, home of the KTM Racing Factory, after 5 years spent in Ducati, between the satellite team and the official team. As a companion first to Petrucci and then to Bagnaia, Miller proved to be a very good rider, especially in the wet. Having just turned 28, he has the right maturity to allow KTM to be able to make the definitive leap in quality, even if the rivals, Ducati and Aprilia above all, still seem to be a step ahead. His teammate will be confirmed Brad Binder.

The dissolution of Suzuki, however, forced its pilots to change the air. As Mir has “crowned the dream of racing for Honda”, as he said himself – perhaps not aware that being Marquez’s teammate is officially one of the strenuous jobs – while Rins he found a seat in Lucio Cecchinello’s team. We’re expecting a rather complicated year for both, above all because Honda doesn’t seem to have taken the step hoped for to be able to compete for the win. Marquez excluded, of course. AlexMarc’s brother, after last year’s disappointments on the Honda LCR, moves to Ducati Team Gresini, ideal for those who want to take flight towards an official team – Bastianini’s recent journey is proof of this.

The pilots of the new, very interesting project APRILIA RNFwhich has in Max Biaggi one of the leading figures, they will be Oliveraex KTM, e Raul Fernandez. On GAS GAS Tech3, another new entry, Augusto Fernandez (certain winner of the rookie of the yearsince unique) will be the companion of Pol Espargaro, who also just moved from Honda. Confirmed Aleix Espargaro e Vinales on official Aprilia, Morbidelli alongside Quarterly in Yamaha, Marini e Bezzecchi are the Ducati VR46 team, Martin e Zarco in Pramac e We stopped in Honda LCR.

What are the most anticipated teams?

The winter tests confirmed the goodness of two projects above all. Ducati ed Aprilia, in fact, they seem a step ahead of everyone in terms of race pace. The feelings we had last year seem to be confirmed. Martìn, Marini and Alex Marquez have always been among the fastest, aware that they are riding a bike that has already been tested. In addition, cautious optimism is perceived even in the official team. After the disaster of the first five races of last championship, one would expect a cautious attitude for this start of the season, but Bagnaia instead spoke enthusiastically, in defiance of superstition: «The Ducati 2023 is ideal for my riding style, I’m faster in the corners,” he said.

The same cannot be said of Honda, presented in the presence of King Marc with 4 possible prototypes to choose from. One different from the other, so that Marquez could choose the closest to his riding style to experience the most effective development. He’s fine, he’s been training hard all winter and the pain in his arm doesn’t seem to be a factor anymore. He will be competitive, diplopia permitting, despite according to him his “RC213V is not worthy of a world championship” while continuing to believe in the Honda project. Who, in the meantime, has asked for help from Kalex Engineering, German house which Gigi Dall’Igna had also entrusted for the development of the Desmosedici frame.

It seems, more generally, that for some years Japan hasn’t been able to bring out a competitive bike, given that Yamaha also struggles. The M1 project has been the same for years now and only Quartararo’s great performances have allowed him to win and fight for the Moto GP title in the last two seasons. We tried to find something working on aerodynamics but the results were still very disappointing. Besides, and it’s not a detail, ad making the motorcycle really unwatchable.

The Yamaha rear spoiler in detail. It will not be mounted in Portimao.

Different speech for KTM, which is investing so much in the MotoGP project. The RC16 currently doesn’t seem like a bike capable of fighting for the win (unless sensational exploits such as Olivera’s last year in the wet) but the marked road seems to be good. Slightly behind on the chassis and aerodynamics, the impression is that KTM will come out over the years, thanks also to a sponsor like Red Bull, which doesn’t hold back on investing in the sport and which until now has always been lacking in MotoGP.

Our feeling is that the protagonists of the last Moto GP championship could reconfirm themselves. To them probably Maverick Vinales will join, who finally seems at ease on the Aprilia and able to push it to its full potential. All impressions that were confirmed by the riders themselves in the Thursday press conference, the first real occasion in which all the protagonists had the opportunity to officially confront one another. Bagnaia, Quartararo and Marquez – the champion, the rival and the “veteran” – found themselves next to each other again, trying to decode the coming season. Everyone agreed that the bike to beat will be the Ducati. Bagnaia himself, while acknowledging the abilities of his opponents, didn’t deny that he felt he was the favorite to win the title again.

– PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA

In general, however, we expect a very entertaining MotoGP championshipwith 6 or 7 race winner potentials. The quality of the Ducati motorcycles, the exponential growth of Aprilia and the presence on the circuit of two champions such as Marquez and Quartararo, suggest a championship full of twists and turns. The appointment for everyone is Saturday, first qualifying and first Sprint race. The wait is over, the MotoGP starts again.