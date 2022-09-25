After the Motegi race, the Frenchman stretches a bit between the riders, reaching +18 on Bagnaia and +25 on Aleix Espargaro, but for the riders title there remains a three-way fight between Yamaha, Ducati and Aprilia
From minus 9 to minus 18 in the blink of an eye. The fatal one for Francesco Bagnaia who on the last lap of the Japanese GP tries the decisive attack on Fabio Quartararo for eighth place, but exaggerates and lies down with his Ducati. The Yamaha Frenchman thanks, remains leader of the World Championship and goes to +18 on the Piedmontese of Ducati, +25 on Aleix Espargaro, out of the points due to problems on his Aprilia, the eco map was inserted by mistake and the rider could not disengaging it, which forced him to change bikes after the formation lap and starting from the pits, and +49 on Enea Bastianini, 9th with the Ducati Gresini.
The Motegi race marks a small extension by Quartararo, but on the whole it can be defined as interlocutory because, four GPs from the end of the season, he does not issue definitive verdicts, leaving everyone hopes and margins of recovery. Let’s see the new rankings after the Japanese GP.
motogp, the world rider rankings after the japanese gp
- Quarterly
- 201
- Aleix Espargaro 194
- John 170
- Miller 159
- Brad Binder 148
- Zarco 138
- Martin 120
- Vinales 113
- Rins 108
- Oliveira 106
- Marini 101
- Bezzecchi 80
- Mir 77
- Marc Marquez 73
- Pol Espargaro 47
- Nakagami 46
- Alex Marquez 42
- Morbidelli 28
- By Giannantonio 23
- Dovizioso 15
- Darryn Binder 10
motogp, the constructors’ world rankings after the japanese gp
- Ducati 371
- Aprilia 226
- Yamaha 221
- KTM 181
- Suzuki 134
- Honda 113