After the Motegi race, the Frenchman stretches a bit between the riders, reaching +18 on Bagnaia and +25 on Aleix Espargaro, but for the riders title there remains a three-way fight between Yamaha, Ducati and Aprilia

From minus 9 to minus 18 in the blink of an eye. The fatal one for Francesco Bagnaia who on the last lap of the Japanese GP tries the decisive attack on Fabio Quartararo for eighth place, but exaggerates and lies down with his Ducati. The Yamaha Frenchman thanks, remains leader of the World Championship and goes to +18 on the Piedmontese of Ducati, +25 on Aleix Espargaro, out of the points due to problems on his Aprilia, the eco map was inserted by mistake and the rider could not disengaging it, which forced him to change bikes after the formation lap and starting from the pits, and +49 on Enea Bastianini, 9th with the Ducati Gresini.

The Motegi race marks a small extension by Quartararo, but on the whole it can be defined as interlocutory because, four GPs from the end of the season, he does not issue definitive verdicts, leaving everyone hopes and margins of recovery. Let’s see the new rankings after the Japanese GP.

  1. Quarterly
  2. 201
  3. Aleix Espargaro 194
  4. John 170
  5. Miller 159
  6. Brad Binder 148
  7. Zarco 138
  8. Martin 120
  9. Vinales 113
  10. Rins 108
  11. Oliveira 106
  12. Marini 101
  13. Bezzecchi 80
  14. Mir 77
  15. Marc Marquez 73
  16. Pol Espargaro 47
  17. Nakagami 46
  18. Alex Marquez 42
  19. Morbidelli 28
  20. By Giannantonio 23
  21. Dovizioso 15
  22. Darryn Binder 10
  1. Ducati 371
  2. Aprilia 226
  3. Yamaha 221
  4. KTM 181
  5. Suzuki 134
  6. Honda 113

