From minus 9 to minus 18 in the blink of an eye. The fatal one for Francesco Bagnaia who on the last lap of the Japanese GP tries the decisive attack on Fabio Quartararo for eighth place, but exaggerates and lies down with his Ducati. The Yamaha Frenchman thanks, remains leader of the World Championship and goes to +18 on the Piedmontese of Ducati, +25 on Aleix Espargaro, out of the points due to problems on his Aprilia, the eco map was inserted by mistake and the rider could not disengaging it, which forced him to change bikes after the formation lap and starting from the pits, and +49 on Enea Bastianini, 9th with the Ducati Gresini.