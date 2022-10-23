Home Sports MotoGP, the riders ‘world rankings and the manufacturers’ rankings after the Malaysian GP
How the rankings change after Bagnaia’s success in Sepang: now Pecco has 23 points of margin over Quartararo with one race to go and the Borgo Panigale manufacturer also wins the team title

Very little is missing for the drivers’ title. The Malaysian GP, ​​won by Francesco Bagnaia over Enea Bastianini and Fabio Quartararo, puts the Ducati rider one step away from the World Championship. With 23 points clear of the Frenchman of Yamaha, in Valencia, in the last round of 2022, Pecco will only need a 14th place to conquer the crown. With these combinations, the Piedmontese from Ducati would be champion.

team title for ducati

Much more open, however, the fight for third place in the World Championship, with Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) who has 1 point ahead of Enea Bastianini (Ducati Gresini). Below the world rankings, with Ducati already arithmetically champion in the Constructors since the Aragon GP and which also won the team title at Sepang.

the motogp world rankings after the malaysian gp

The MotoGP riders world rankings after the Malaysian GP in Sepang (top ten).

  • Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati 258
  • Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha 235
  • Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia 212
  • Enea Bastianini, Ducati Gresini 211
  • Jack Miller, Ducati 189
  • Brad Binder, KTM 168
  • Johann Zarco, Ducati Pramac 166
  • Alex Rins, Suzuki 148
  • Miguel Oliveira, KTM 138
  • Jorge Martin, Ducati Pramac 136

motogp, constructors’ world rankings after the malaysian gp

This is the constructors’ championship ranking after the Malaysian GP:

  • Ducati 432
  • Aprilia 248
  • Yamaha 243
  • KTM 220
  • Suzuki 174
  • Honda 153
motogp, the world ranking of teams after malaysia

The team rankings, with the world crown won by the Lenovo Ducati factory team

  • Ducati Lenovo Team 447
  • Aprilia Racing 334
  • Red Bull KTM Factory 306
  • Prima Pramac Racing 302
  • Monster Energy Yamaha 271
  • Gresini Racing 234
  • Team Suzuki Ecstar 225
  • Mooney VR46 Racing Team 217
  • Repsol Honda Team 171
  • Lcr Honda 96
  • Withu Yamaha RNF Team 37
  • Tech3 KTM Factory Racing 20

