How the rankings change after Bagnaia’s success in Sepang: now Pecco has 23 points of margin over Quartararo with one race to go and the Borgo Panigale manufacturer also wins the team title

Very little is missing for the drivers’ title. The Malaysian GP, ​​won by Francesco Bagnaia over Enea Bastianini and Fabio Quartararo, puts the Ducati rider one step away from the World Championship. With 23 points clear of the Frenchman of Yamaha, in Valencia, in the last round of 2022, Pecco will only need a 14th place to conquer the crown. With these combinations, the Piedmontese from Ducati would be champion.

team title for ducati — Much more open, however, the fight for third place in the World Championship, with Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) who has 1 point ahead of Enea Bastianini (Ducati Gresini). Below the world rankings, with Ducati already arithmetically champion in the Constructors since the Aragon GP and which also won the team title at Sepang.

the motogp world rankings after the malaysian gp — The MotoGP riders world rankings after the Malaysian GP in Sepang (top ten).

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati 258

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha 235

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia 212

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Gresini 211

Jack Miller, Ducati 189

Brad Binder, KTM 168

Johann Zarco, Ducati Pramac 166

Alex Rins, Suzuki 148

Miguel Oliveira, KTM 138

Jorge Martin, Ducati Pramac 136

motogp, constructors’ world rankings after the malaysian gp — This is the constructors’ championship ranking after the Malaysian GP:

Ducati 432

Aprilia 248

Yamaha 243

KTM 220

Suzuki 174

Suzuki 174
Honda 153

motogp, the world ranking of teams after malaysia — The team rankings, with the world crown won by the Lenovo Ducati factory team

Ducati Lenovo Team 447

Aprilia Racing 334

Red Bull KTM Factory 306

Prima Pramac Racing 302

Monster Energy Yamaha 271

Gresini Racing 234

Team Suzuki Ecstar 225

Mooney VR46 Racing Team 217

Repsol Honda Team 171

Lcr Honda 96

Withu Yamaha RNF Team 37

Tech3 KTM Factory Racing 20