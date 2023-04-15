Home » MotoGP, the World Championship standings after the GP Austin (USA)
MotoGP, the World Championship standings after the GP Austin (USA)

MotoGP, the World Championship standings after the GP Austin (USA)

Saturday as a ruler for Bagnaia in Austin: he takes pole, signs the track record and wins the Sprint. Pecco closes on the World Championship leader: Bezzecchi is just one point away, the Mooney VR46 team rider finished 6th. Quartararo falls and moves further and further from the top, he is 36 points behind Bezzecchi. Sunday the GP of the Americas at 9 pm Italian time on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport MotoGP and in streaming on NOW. Here is the complete driver standings

THE RESULTS OF THE SPRINT – THE STARTING GRID

