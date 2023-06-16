MotoGp, times and where to see the German GP (Sachsenring) 2023 on TV

After the spectacular Mugello weekend dominated by Francesco Bagnaia, the MotoGP is already back on track for the German Grand Prix, seventh round of the season. A Friday, the one at the Sachsenring, which he saw Marco Bezzecchi finishing the free practice in 1:20.271 in front of Jorge Martin and Aleix Espargaró, 4th the reigning world champion. Forced to Q1, Marc Marquezcircuit record holder with 11 overall successes in the World Championship (8 in top class), 14th and protagonist of a bad accident at turn 1: the Catalan slipped in braking and hit the target the innocent Zarco, which was traveling at reduced speed. In classificationPecco leads with 21 points ahead of Bez and 24 over Martin and already on Saturday the show will be assured with the Sprint.
