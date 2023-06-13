MotoGp, times and where to see the German GP (Sachsenring) 2023 on TV

The MotoGP get right back on track for the German Grand Prix, seventh round of the season. After the spectacular Mugello weekend dominated by I’m sorry Bagnaia back to Sachsenringcircuit that has seen triumph Marc Marquez from 2013 to 2021 (in 2020 there was no course due to Covid). Will the Spaniard, who crashed in the Italian GP and struggling with problems with his Honda, be able to be competitive for the win on one of his favorite tracks? From Germany also starts the challenge in drivers classification between Bagnaia and Bezzecchi, slipped to -21. Behind the pilot Mooney VR46 is George Martin (-24 from Pecco), reassured by the second place in Mugello. Also to be recorded ski pass for Alex Rins and Joan Mirwho will miss the weekend due to their respective injuries.
Sprint Saturday at 3pm, GP Sunday at 2pm
It starts on Thursday 15 June with the pilots conferencethen on Friday free practice and on Super Saturday with MotoGP qualifying at 10.50am and the sprint race at 3pm. Sunday grand finale with the Moto3 race at 11am, Moto2 at 12.15pm and the German MotoGP GP at 2pmall live on Sky Sport Summer, Sky Sport MotoGP e in streaming su NOW. Below is the complete program with times for a weekend to be experienced on our channels.