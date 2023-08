Last days of vacation for the MotoGP riders, before returning to the track set for the weekend of August 4-6 at the Silverstone circuit. But where were we? Paolo Beltramo takes stock, house by house, in view of the restart of the World Championship. The British GP is live on Sky Sport Summer, Sky Sport MotoGP and streaming on NOW MOTOGP, THE LIVE RIDERS CONFERENCE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook