The first sprint race of the MotoGp returns at least two certainties: the first is for the dorna and for carmelo ezpeleta: Saturday’s half race is beautiful, dangerous but beautiful. And it wasn’t obvious, given the grumbling of the pilots on the eve. Accomplices the ups and downs of the track portimaoi 12 giri sprints were an uninterrupted succession of overtakings. Which finally delivered the second certainty: the Ducati e I’m sorry Bagnaia. The Piedmontese-Pesaro world champion wins after an impeccable tirade that places him in front of George Martin on Pramac and a new invention Marc Marquez. The Spaniard, after the unexpected pole position, proves he can keep pace with his Hondaat least in the short distance.

Anything goes behind the first podium of the season. Starting with Jack Miller that, after giving a show with his Ktm in qualifying, he proved to be unpredictable also in the race: he overtook, came close to winning, missed a couple of corners and found himself quarto but satisfied with a bike that, from the tests, seemed destined for the rear. Behind him a trio of new and old certainties that this year also smacks of trouble: they arrive in sequence Vinales, Aleix Espargaro e Oliveira (too bad for the mistake that makes him greet the podium from afar). The trio Aprilia from mid-race onwards and heralds an internal competition that could warm up spirits, so far very calm, in the open box of the official team and its satellite Rnf.

But if at least the Noale-based company manages to score three out of 4 riders in the points (the newfound 11th). Fernandez), the victory of Bagnaia it doesn’t hide the Ducati’s auto-strike. Bastianini (never really on the ball until here), is brought down by Luca Marini and exits the runway to go straight to the medical center. One lap later it’s time for Bezzecchi who falls and says goodbye. While Zarco complete a colorless race. Not from him.

But whoever cries at the first one is the vice-champion of the world Fabio Quartararo: touched by Mir he finds himself eighteenth and climbs back by force without being able to go beyond the tenth position, two tenths from the points zone. Net of the bad luck, however, Yamaha seems to totally lack the explosiveness of its rivals.