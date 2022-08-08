the analysis

Where did the MotoGP of the great battles, those breathtaking last lap challenges? The riders, the enthusiasts, the whole paddock ask for it. Modern Diogenes looking for the missing overtakes, without finding them. Gone are the times in which the cousins ​​of Formula 1 and the single-seater trains that were their races were viewed with superiority, now the roles seem to have reversed. With more than half of the season already in the archives, none of the 11 races were decided in the final laps. It was the secret of the success of motorcycling, without bothering Valentino Rossi and his countless duels (with Stoner, Lorenzo, Biaggi), Marquez had continued the tradition, with the complicity of Dovizioso above all.

Now, however, the style seems to have changed and solitary rides have taken over, to the detriment of those hits and hits, jabs and saves, which brought adrenaline to the limiter on the track and even on the sofa. «It’s almost another era» says Dovizioso, for more than twenty years of the world championship he has realized that in the last 4 or 5 years something has changed. «MotoGP is different – he explained -. It is the normal evolution of our sport, but now it is more difficult to see a lot of overtaking ». Because? Andrea has clear ideas: «Now all the riders are strong, but race strategy matters even less, tire management for example, you just need to be fast. Besides, the aerodynamics don’t help ».

Wings and fins have sprung up everywhere (yesterday, even on the tail of Bastianini and Martin’s Ducatis, «It looks like a Pokemon» joked Enea) and following another rider becomes difficult. In the wake, the spoilers are less effective, the tires overheat and increase in pressure, all this makes overtaking more complicated, too much. Purely technical reasons, but with tangible effects. In recent years, regulations have led to leveling the performance of all bikes to increase uncertainty. The result was half successful: in the first 11 races there were 5 different winners and 12 different drivers got on the podium at least once, half of the grid. As if everyone was famous for the 15 minutes after a GP, but none really. So it becomes difficult to explain why those who shine one Sunday in the following fall into the shadows, in a MotoGP that has become so extreme as to not forgive any uncertainty, and often not even talent is enough to put a piece on it.

Even the showman par excellence of the MotoGP, Marc Marquez, had raised an alarm a few months ago: «Those who manage the championship must understand which direction to go, if they want to have better performing bikes or more spectacle. I think it is still the rider who makes the difference, but if we continue on this path we risk that the relationship will be overturned. For me it is better to be slower, but with more entertainment with the public ». MotoGP has already had to do without its icon Valentino, who retired at the end of last year, and found itself without Marquez, still at home after yet another operation on his arm.

There has not yet been a real escape from the circuits – even if the flop of the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello did not go unnoticed – but perhaps the time has come to rethink the world championship. Before the summer break Dorna, the company that organizes it, invited fans to answer a questionnaire on the internet to understand what they like and what they don’t like about this MotoGP, the results will be published in the autumn. They will certainly ask for more show, because the perfection of Quartararo, Bagnaia and Aleix Espargaró can also get boring. Less technology and more battles is the solution that many want, Formula 1 teaches that change (for the better) is possible. –

