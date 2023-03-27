Home Sports Motorbike: Crash pilot Marquez causes excitement
Sports

Motorbike: Crash pilot Marquez causes excitement

by admin
Motorbike: Crash pilot Marquez causes excitement

Motorrad

The start of the World Cup on Sunday in Portimao, Portugal, was not a good star for Marc Marquez. The Honda rider involved Aprilia’s Miguel Oliveira in a spectacular crash soon after the start, injuring himself again. The six-time MotoGP World Champion apologized afterwards, but the Spaniard was not spared a penalty and criticism from some colleagues.

27.03.2023 12.34

Online since today, 12.34 p.m

The veteran started from pole position in Portugal, but quickly fell back a few places. Marquez then touched Ducati’s Jorge Martin before violently knocking second-placed local hero Oliveira out of the race. “I’m very sorry, I made a big mistake. That was not my intention. I didn’t want to overtake him, my front wheel locked up,” said the 30-year-old after the race, which was won by defending champion Francesco Bagnaia on a Ducati.

For the incident, Marquez received a double long lap penalty for next weekend’s Grand Prix in Argentina. However, he will not be able to drive these extended laps at the Grand Prix in Termas de Rio Hondo, as he sustained a displaced fracture of the base of the first metacarpal bone on his right thumb in the accident and, after the operation that has already taken place, at least has to skip the next race. This was announced by his racing team on Monday.

“He ruined my race”

If Marquez surprised with his first pole position since 2019, when he started ten times from first place, his impetuous performance on Sunday caused some clear reactions. “I hope that he will be banned for one race – at least,” Aprilia driver Aleix Espargaro is quoted as saying on the motorsport magazine’s website. Martin was also angry: “He ruined my race – and not for the first time. I hope he can avoid me in the future. He needs to get better. He has to understand that there are other pilots ahead of him.”

See also  Allegri: Serie A started slowly and must return to the top of the standings, 3C and Coconut will start

In any case, the fact is that Marquez has not been able to compete at the front since the days of his great successes – he won six out of seven possible titles in the premier class of motorcycling from 2013 to 2019. After a fall in the opening race of 2020 in Jerez, he had to have an operation on his upper right arm. The injury then forced two more surgeries, and he only returned to the racing circuit in 2021. He also won three races this year, but was unsuccessful last season. So it’s quite possible that the strong qualifying performance in the opening race tempted him to adopt a driving style that was too risky.

You may also like

NBA, predictions on what can happen in this...

FOOTBALL ONLINE: General for the EURO. The Czech...

Milan: right calf injury for Kalulu – Calcio

COBRA AEROJET Takes Off Rapidly, New Products Will...

Ennio Ponzi dead, mourning in Italian rugby –...

More than a hundred young football players inspire...

Unlucky goals and a huge mess. Sparta has...

Clásico. FC Barcelona – Real Madrid

European Championship qualification: Underdog Estonia with Koller connection

Ireland-France: who is Evan Ferguson, the tip of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy