If it is true that to drive by car from November 15th to April 15th it is mandatory to fit winter tires or to be equipped with chains in case of snowfall or icy roads, it is equally true that the Highway Code does not provide for similar regulations for motorcycles and scooters. The directive in this regard is clear: in the event of a snowy or icy road or in the event of snowfall in progress, two-wheeled vehicles cannot circulate on these roads in those situations. However, from November 15th to April 15th, motorbikes and scooters can also fit winter tyres, although there is no obligation as for cars. Therefore, choosing to equip your two-wheeler with M+S or Mst tires is a common sense choice but not a legal obligation. At the same time, motorcycles and scooters equipped with winter tires cannot circulate from 16 May to 14 October, as is the case for cars. It is therefore worth taking a look at the four winter tire kits for motorcycles and scooters to face the winter without fear and in safety, always remembering to make sure that there are winter tires of the correct size for the rims of your motorcycle.

