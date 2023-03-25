Home Sports Motorcycle: Bagnaia drives a first sprint victory
Motorcycle: Bagnaia drives a first sprint victory

Motorcycle: Bagnaia drives a first sprint victory

Francesco Bagnaia has secured an entry in the annals of MotoGP as the new season’s opener in Portugal. The Italian defending champion won the first ever sprint race in Portimao on Saturday, taking the first step towards repeating the title. Bagnaia took advantage of Jorge Martin’s carelessness in the finish and snatched the twelve points for victory from his Spanish Ducati colleague.

25.03.2023 17.01

Online since today, 5:01 p.m

Bagnaia overtook Martin on the twelfth and final lap of the circuit on the Portuguese Algarve coast after he was carried too far on a corner. With the victory in the first of 21 sprints scheduled as an overture to the Grands Prix, the 25-year-old Italian took over the championship lead again. Marc Marquez finished third behind the Bagnaia Ducatis. The six-time MotoGP world champion from Spain had fought his way back onto the podium with two laps to go.

Marquez started the maiden sprint from pole position after securing first place on the grid in qualifying with a course record of 1:37.226 minutes ahead of Bagnaia and Martin. Already in the first lap the 30-year-old Honda star had to give way to the superior Ducatis.

However, in the closing stages, Marquez took advantage of a duel between KTM rider Jack Miller from Australia and Portuguese local hero Miguel Oliveira and moved up to third place. Miller finished fourth just behind Marquez, who also holds pole position in Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Portuguese Grand Prix

Saturday:

MotoGP, Sprint (12 laps):
1. Francis Bagnaia ITA Ducati 19:52,862
2. George Martin ESP Ducati + 0,307
3. Marc Marquez ESP Honda 1,517
4. Jack Miller OUT OF KTM 1,854
5. Maverick Vinales ESP Aprilia 2,106
6. Aleix Espargaro ESP Aprilia 2,106
7. Miguel Oliveira BY Aprilia 2,940
8. Johann Zarco FROM Ducati 5,595
9. Alex Marquez ESP Ducati 5,711
10. Fabio Quartararo FROM Yamaha 5,924
MotoGP, Qualifying:
1. Marc Marquez ESP Honda 1:37,226
2. Francis Bagnaia ITA Ducati + 0,064
3. George Martin ESP Ducati 0,228
4. Miguel Oliveira BY Aprilia 0,295
5. Jack Miller OUT OF KTM 0,323
6. Aeneas Bastianini ITA Ducati 0,358
7. Maverick Vinales ESP Aprilia 0,372
8. Marco Bezzecchi ITA Ducati 0,390
9. Luca Marini ITA Ducati 0,396
10. Johann Zarco FROM Ducati 0,654
Moto2, Qualifying:
1. Filip Salac Jun Kalex 1:42,323
2. Aron Canet ESP Kalex + 0,058
3. Pedro Acosta ESP Kalex 0,284
4. Celestine Vietti ITA Kalex 0,338
5. Manuel Gonzalez ESP Kalex 0,405
6. Jeremy Alcoba ESP Kalex 0,543
7. Albert Arenas ESP Kalex 0,544
8. Tony Arbolino ITA Kalex 0,574
9. Sam Lowes GBR Kalex 0,619
10. Bo Bendsneyder NED Kalex 0,625
Moto3, Qualifying:
1. Ayumu Sasaki JPN Husqvarna 1:46,798
2. Jose Antonio Rueda ESP KTM + 0,374
3. Joel Kelso OUT OF CFMoto 0,450
4. Daniel Holgado ESP KTM 0,614
5. Ivan Ortola ESP KTM 0,716
6. David Alonso ESP rubbing 0,721
7. Xavier Artigas ESP CFMoto 0,733
8. Sea Pioneer SHOULD KTM 0,763
9. James Masia ESP Honda 0,782
10. Stefano Napa ITA KTM 0,791
