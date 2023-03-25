Motorrad
Francesco Bagnaia has secured an entry in the annals of MotoGP as the new season’s opener in Portugal. The Italian defending champion won the first ever sprint race in Portimao on Saturday, taking the first step towards repeating the title. Bagnaia took advantage of Jorge Martin’s carelessness in the finish and snatched the twelve points for victory from his Spanish Ducati colleague.
Bagnaia overtook Martin on the twelfth and final lap of the circuit on the Portuguese Algarve coast after he was carried too far on a corner. With the victory in the first of 21 sprints scheduled as an overture to the Grands Prix, the 25-year-old Italian took over the championship lead again. Marc Marquez finished third behind the Bagnaia Ducatis. The six-time MotoGP world champion from Spain had fought his way back onto the podium with two laps to go.
Marquez started the maiden sprint from pole position after securing first place on the grid in qualifying with a course record of 1:37.226 minutes ahead of Bagnaia and Martin. Already in the first lap the 30-year-old Honda star had to give way to the superior Ducatis.
However, in the closing stages, Marquez took advantage of a duel between KTM rider Jack Miller from Australia and Portuguese local hero Miguel Oliveira and moved up to third place. Miller finished fourth just behind Marquez, who also holds pole position in Sunday’s Grand Prix.
Portuguese Grand Prix
Saturday: