Bagnaia overtook Martin on the twelfth and final lap of the circuit on the Portuguese Algarve coast after he was carried too far on a corner. With the victory in the first of 21 sprints scheduled as an overture to the Grands Prix, the 25-year-old Italian took over the championship lead again. Marc Marquez finished third behind the Bagnaia Ducatis. The six-time MotoGP world champion from Spain had fought his way back onto the podium with two laps to go.

Marquez started the maiden sprint from pole position after securing first place on the grid in qualifying with a course record of 1:37.226 minutes ahead of Bagnaia and Martin. Already in the first lap the 30-year-old Honda star had to give way to the superior Ducatis.

However, in the closing stages, Marquez took advantage of a duel between KTM rider Jack Miller from Australia and Portuguese local hero Miguel Oliveira and moved up to third place. Miller finished fourth just behind Marquez, who also holds pole position in Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Portuguese Grand Prix

MotoGP, Sprint (12 laps): 1. Francis Bagnaia ITA Ducati 19:52,862 2. George Martin ESP Ducati + 0,307 3. Marc Marquez ESP Honda 1,517 4. Jack Miller OUT OF KTM 1,854 5. Maverick Vinales ESP Aprilia 2,106 6. Aleix Espargaro ESP Aprilia 2,106 7. Miguel Oliveira BY Aprilia 2,940 8. Johann Zarco FROM Ducati 5,595 9. Alex Marquez ESP Ducati 5,711 10. Fabio Quartararo FROM Yamaha 5,924

MotoGP, Qualifying: 1. Marc Marquez ESP Honda 1:37,226 2. Francis Bagnaia ITA Ducati + 0,064 3. George Martin ESP Ducati 0,228 4. Miguel Oliveira BY Aprilia 0,295 5. Jack Miller OUT OF KTM 0,323 6. Aeneas Bastianini ITA Ducati 0,358 7. Maverick Vinales ESP Aprilia 0,372 8. Marco Bezzecchi ITA Ducati 0,390 9. Luca Marini ITA Ducati 0,396 10. Johann Zarco FROM Ducati 0,654

Moto2, Qualifying: 1. Filip Salac Jun Kalex 1:42,323 2. Aron Canet ESP Kalex + 0,058 3. Pedro Acosta ESP Kalex 0,284 4. Celestine Vietti ITA Kalex 0,338 5. Manuel Gonzalez ESP Kalex 0,405 6. Jeremy Alcoba ESP Kalex 0,543 7. Albert Arenas ESP Kalex 0,544 8. Tony Arbolino ITA Kalex 0,574 9. Sam Lowes GBR Kalex 0,619 10. Bo Bendsneyder NED Kalex 0,625