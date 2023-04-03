Motorrad
Marco Bezzecchi celebrated his first MotoGP victory at the Argentine Grand Prix and immediately took over the championship lead. On Sunday in Termas de Rio Hondo, the Italian was at the top for the first time at his 22nd start in the motorcycling premier class. The previous world championship leader Francesco Bagnaia fell in the rain and remained without a point.
In difficult conditions, Ducati rider Bezzecchi rushed from second on the grid to the front of the field and never relinquished his position. “I knew I could be fast. But I didn’t expect it to be that fast,” said the 24-year-old from the VR46 youth team of retired superstar Valentino Rossi.
Frenchman Johann Zarco and Spanish poleman Alex Marquez completed the Ducati podium more than four seconds down on the wet circuit in northern Argentina. The Italian motorcycle builders from Bologna confirmed in the second race of the season that they are probably the measure of all things this year.
Bagnaia and Binder bury chances with fall
World champion Bagnaia (Ducati) and Saturday sprint winner Brad Binder (KTM) experienced a black Sunday. Italy’s Bagnaia, who won the season opener in Portugal a week ago, fell as did South African Binder, both missing out on World Championship points. Bezzecchi travels to Texas for the third stop in two weeks as the leader, nine points ahead of Bagnaia.
With Joan Mir, the fifth MotoGP pilot had to sit out the second World Championship race due to injury. The 2020 Spanish world champion suffered a head and neck trauma in a sprint crash, as Honda announced a few hours before the start.