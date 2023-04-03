Home Sports Motorcycle: Bezzecchi celebrates MotoGP premiere victory – sport.ORF.at
Sports

Motorcycle: Bezzecchi celebrates MotoGP premiere victory – sport.ORF.at

by admin
Motorcycle: Bezzecchi celebrates MotoGP premiere victory – sport.ORF.at

Motorrad

Marco Bezzecchi celebrated his first MotoGP victory at the Argentine Grand Prix and immediately took over the championship lead. On Sunday in Termas de Rio Hondo, the Italian was at the top for the first time at his 22nd start in the motorcycling premier class. The previous world championship leader Francesco Bagnaia fell in the rain and remained without a point.

02.04.2023 21.22

Online since yesterday, 9:22 p.m

In difficult conditions, Ducati rider Bezzecchi rushed from second on the grid to the front of the field and never relinquished his position. “I knew I could be fast. But I didn’t expect it to be that fast,” said the 24-year-old from the VR46 youth team of retired superstar Valentino Rossi.

Frenchman Johann Zarco and Spanish poleman Alex Marquez completed the Ducati podium more than four seconds down on the wet circuit in northern Argentina. The Italian motorcycle builders from Bologna confirmed in the second race of the season that they are probably the measure of all things this year.

Bagnaia and Binder bury chances with fall

World champion Bagnaia (Ducati) and Saturday sprint winner Brad Binder (KTM) experienced a black Sunday. Italy’s Bagnaia, who won the season opener in Portugal a week ago, fell as did South African Binder, both missing out on World Championship points. Bezzecchi travels to Texas for the third stop in two weeks as the leader, nine points ahead of Bagnaia.

With Joan Mir, the fifth MotoGP pilot had to sit out the second World Championship race due to injury. The 2020 Spanish world champion suffered a head and neck trauma in a sprint crash, as Honda announced a few hours before the start.

Argentine Motorcycle GP at Termas de Rio Hondo

MotoGP (25 laps = 120.15km):
1. Marco Bezzecchi ITA Ducati 44:28,518
2. Johan Zarco FROM Ducati + 4,085
3. Alex Marquez ESP Ducati 4,681
4. Franco Morbidelli ITA Yamaha 7,581
5. George Martin ESP Ducati 9,746
6. Jack Miller OUT OF KTM 10,562
7. Fabio Quartararo FROM Aprilia 11,095
8. Luca Marini ITA Ducati 13,694
9. Alex Rins ESP Honda 14,327
10. Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Ducati 18,515
16. Francis Bagnaia ITA Ducati 47,753
17. Brad Binder RSA KTM 48,106
Moto2 (14 Laps = 67.284 km):
1. Tony Arbolino ITA Kalex 26:26,606
2. Alonso Lopez ESP darkwood + 0,663
3. Jake Dixon GBR Kalex 1,961
4. Aron Canet ESP Kalex 7,769
5. Sergio Garcia ESP Kalex 11,954
6. Darryn Binder RSA Kalex 12,274
7. Filip Salac Jun Kalex 13,100
8. Somkiat Chantra THA Kalex 12,758
9. Albert Arenas ESP Kalex 13,649
10. Sam Lowes GBR Kalex 14,107
Moto3 (18 Laps = 86,508 km):
1. Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Honda 35:18,099
2. Diogo Moreira BRA KTM + 4,571
3. Andrea Migno ITA KTM 4,699
4. Daniel Holgado ESP KTM 8,814
5. Scott Ogden GBR Honda 11,512
6. Stefano Nepa ITA KTM 11,865
7. Kaito Toba JPN Honda 12,159
8. Xavier Artigas ESP CF Moto 12,467
9. Ryusei Yamanaka JPN rubbing 12,844
10. David Salvador ESP KTM 12,884
See also  Prisma: Prosecutor Santoriello abstains after the "anti-Juve" videos

You may also like

NBA and NBPA lift restrictions on designated super-max

cyclist ends up on the grass, returns and...

Both friends and opponents, children’s handball games are...

The football players from Teplice defeated Hradec 1:0,...

MotoGp, in Argentina first victory for Bezzecchi who...

Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner lost against Russian...

Leiden praises Zhai Xiaochuan: He grabs key offensive...

Scattered considerations after the Argentine MotoGP — Sportellate.it

Bremen – Hoffenheim 1:2, Kadeřábek assisted on Hoffenheim’s...

4 holy paths in the Austrian Tyrol, in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy