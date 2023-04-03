In difficult conditions, Ducati rider Bezzecchi rushed from second on the grid to the front of the field and never relinquished his position. “I knew I could be fast. But I didn’t expect it to be that fast,” said the 24-year-old from the VR46 youth team of retired superstar Valentino Rossi.

Frenchman Johann Zarco and Spanish poleman Alex Marquez completed the Ducati podium more than four seconds down on the wet circuit in northern Argentina. The Italian motorcycle builders from Bologna confirmed in the second race of the season that they are probably the measure of all things this year.

Bagnaia and Binder bury chances with fall

World champion Bagnaia (Ducati) and Saturday sprint winner Brad Binder (KTM) experienced a black Sunday. Italy’s Bagnaia, who won the season opener in Portugal a week ago, fell as did South African Binder, both missing out on World Championship points. Bezzecchi travels to Texas for the third stop in two weeks as the leader, nine points ahead of Bagnaia.

With Joan Mir, the fifth MotoGP pilot had to sit out the second World Championship race due to injury. The 2020 Spanish world champion suffered a head and neck trauma in a sprint crash, as Honda announced a few hours before the start.

Argentine Motorcycle GP at Termas de Rio Hondo

MotoGP (25 laps = 120.15km): 1. Marco Bezzecchi ITA Ducati 44:28,518 2. Johan Zarco FROM Ducati + 4,085 3. Alex Marquez ESP Ducati 4,681 4. Franco Morbidelli ITA Yamaha 7,581 5. George Martin ESP Ducati 9,746 6. Jack Miller OUT OF KTM 10,562 7. Fabio Quartararo FROM Aprilia 11,095 8. Luca Marini ITA Ducati 13,694 9. Alex Rins ESP Honda 14,327 10. Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Ducati 18,515 16. Francis Bagnaia ITA Ducati 47,753 17. Brad Binder RSA KTM 48,106

Moto2 (14 Laps = 67.284 km): 1. Tony Arbolino ITA Kalex 26:26,606 2. Alonso Lopez ESP darkwood + 0,663 3. Jake Dixon GBR Kalex 1,961 4. Aron Canet ESP Kalex 7,769 5. Sergio Garcia ESP Kalex 11,954 6. Darryn Binder RSA Kalex 12,274 7. Filip Salac Jun Kalex 13,100 8. Somkiat Chantra THA Kalex 12,758 9. Albert Arenas ESP Kalex 13,649 10. Sam Lowes GBR Kalex 14,107