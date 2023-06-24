Motorcycle: Bezzecchi delivers a perfect Saturday

Motorrad

Marco Bezzecchi won the MotoGP sprint at the Dutch Grand Prix in Assen on Saturday. The Italian Ducati rider prevailed after 13 laps in front of his compatriot and championship leader Franceso Bagnaia. Third was Fabio Quartararo after KTM rider Brad Binder (fifth) received a time penalty. Bezzecchi, who had previously won qualifying with a lap record, delivered a perfect Saturday.



The 24-year-old celebrated his first victory in a sprint race, the third place in the World Championship is in Assen, which was also shown by the best times in all three training sessions. In the sprint he had to give up the lead for a short time, but regained it. “I felt incredible today. I lost two positions at the start, but I fought my way back. The track is fantastic for me,” said Bezzecchi, who is also the favorite on Sunday (3:00 p.m.), afterwards.

After a three-second time penalty, KTM rider Binder had to settle for fifth place. The South African was fined for violating the track limits.

Marquez with the next crash

Eight-time world champion Marc Marquez, who was only 17th in the sprint, fell in the first qualifying session after crashing into the rear of Enea Bastianini. The six-time MotoGP world champion had recently crashed several times at the Sachsenring.

Dutch Grand Prix at Assen

Saturday:

MotoGP, Sprint (13 Runden = 55.065 km): 1. Marco Bezzecchi ITA Ducati 20:09.174 2. Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati + 1.294 3. Fabio Quartararo FRA Yamaha 1.872 4. Aleix Espargaro ESP Aprilia 2.245 5. Brad Binder * RSA KTM 4.582 6. Jorge Martin ESP Ducati 5.036 7. Maverick Vinales ESP Aprilia 5.876 8. Luca Marini ITA Ducati 10.056 9. Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati 10.102 10. Alex Marquez ESP Ducati 10.252

* 3 second time penalty

MotoGP, Qualifying: 1. Marco Bezzecchi ITA Ducati 1:31.472 2. Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati + 0.061 3. Luca Marini ITA Ducati 0.158 4. Fabio Quartararo FRA Yamaha 0.199 5. Brad Binder RSA KTM 0.232 6. Aleix Espargaro ESP Aprilia 340 7 8. Johann Zarco FRA Ducati 0.409 9. Alex Marquez ESP Ducati 0.426 10. Jorge Martin ESP Ducati 0.698 Moto2, Qualifying: 1. Alonso Lopez ESP Boscoscuro 1:36.247 2. Jake Dixon GBR Kalex + ,009 3 . 4. Fermin Aldeguer ESP Boscoscuro 0.234 5. Sam Lowes GBR Kalex 0.281 6. Pedro Acosta ESP Kalex 0.313 7. Somkiat Chantra THA Kalex 0.317 8. Albert Arenas ESP ITA Kalex ,416 10. Tony Arbolino ITA Kalex 0.491 Moto3, Qualifying: 1. David Munoz ESP KTM 1:41.181 2. Joel Kelso AUS CFMoto + 0.291 3. Ricardo Rossi ITA Honda 0.329 4. Ayumu Sasaki JPN Husqvarna 0.331 5. Deniz Öncü TUR KTM 0.3 . Stephen Correct ITA KTM 0.397 7. Kaito Toba JPN Honda 0.421 8. Jaume Masia ESP Honda 0.560 9. Collin Veijer NED Husqvarna 0.577 10. Romano Fenati ITA Honda

