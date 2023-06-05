Home » Motorcycle market: May still positive
Motorcycle market: May still positive

Motorcycle market: May still positive

After the excellent opening of the year (+37.7% in January), the market for new motorcycles, scooters and mopeds in Italy continues to grow, with the month of May 2023 that scores an overall increase in registrations of 11.8% over the same month in 2022. The performance of electric cars was consistent, recording +44.84%.

Getting to the heart of the numbers, overall sales volumes are growing by double digits (+11.8%). in May 2023 compared to May 2022. This time the result of the various segments was very balanced: scooters took first place, growing by 12.2% and registering 22,372 vehicles. Just behind the motorbikes, which with 18,198 registered vehicles mark a increase of 11.38%. After the recovery in the month of April, the growth of mopeds continues, which in the month that has just ended achieved a +12% with 2,314 units sold.

The cumulative increase by a fifth compared to the first five months of 2022, with an increase of 20.6%, which translates into 159,069 registered vehicles. The most brilliant performance remains that of the scooters, which mark a +29.56% putting 78,872 vehicles on the road; followed by motorcycles with a performance of +15.13% equal to 72,510 units; finally, mopeds gradually recovered from -34% in January to -4.38 in May, placing 7,687 vehicles on the market.

Electric scooters are still positive, with an increase of 44.84% in May and 1,809 vehicles sold.

on the following pages find the analysis of the data by segment and the top 30 vehicles sold in the respective categories.

