Motorcycle rider König retires after two years in the Superbike World Championship

“The possibility in a superbike team with a strong teammate was very much on the table. Unfortunately, it was not possible to arrange the necessary finances. We are thus leaving the superbike class, but we would like to stay in this prestigious motorcycle championship,” said Čihák in a press release.

The priority for König is to return to Supersport, in which he drove in 2020 and 2021. “We want to try to get into a competitive team. To fully show Oliver’s talent on quality material and return to superbikes,” said Čihák.

While König scored three points in the first season in the Superbike World Championship, this year he did not follow up and his maximum was 16th place.

