Home » Motorcycle rider König retires after two years in the Superbike World Championship
Sports

Motorcycle rider König retires after two years in the Superbike World Championship

by admin
Motorcycle rider König retires after two years in the Superbike World Championship

“The possibility in a superbike team with a strong teammate was very much on the table. Unfortunately, it was not possible to arrange the necessary finances. We are thus leaving the superbike class, but we would like to stay in this prestigious motorcycle championship,” said Čihák in a press release.

The priority for König is to return to Supersport, in which he drove in 2020 and 2021. “We want to try to get into a competitive team. To fully show Oliver’s talent on quality material and return to superbikes,” said Čihák.

While König scored three points in the first season in the Superbike World Championship, this year he did not follow up and his maximum was 16th place.

See also  This is the most expensive Harley ever

You may also like

Russia puts former world chess champion Garry Kasparov...

Bologna awaits Manchester Utd, Sassuolo stadium empty and...

The official poster of the Paris Olympics is...

Handball Champions League: THW Kiel vs RK Zagreb...

See Mexico Femenil match vs. Brazil live free...

THE DOUBLE 1979/1980 IN THE GROSSWALLSTADT TV HANDBALL...

Europa League: How Daniele De Rossi kissed AS...

Carlo Ancelotti, the Madrid Prosecutor’s Office asks for...

Live streaming instead of sports journalism: US sports...

He will be Barcelona’s first signing for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy