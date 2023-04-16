Motorcycle: Rins wins after crash orgy in Austin

With the success in Texas, Rins wrote the first triumph for Honda in the premier class in a long time. It was exactly 539 days ago on Sunday since compatriot Marc Marquez last cheered for the Japanese in autumn 2021. “I’m overjoyed,” said the 27-year-old Spaniard. “That makes me very happy. I’m really proud of myself and my team.”

In addition to numerous other drivers, only 13 of the 22 drivers who started made it to the finish line, pole setter and sprint winner Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) was also caught on the Circuit of The Americas (CoTA). The Italian slid off the track in the middle of the race and retired. As in the Argentine Grand Prix, the defending champion remained without points. Marquez was absent from Austin due to injury.

Pitch black day for KTM

KTM experienced a black day. Jack Miller fell while he was third, Brad Binder later also made acquaintance with the tarmac. The South African finished 13th and scored a few more points.

In the World Championship standings, Bagnaia’s Italian compatriot and Ducati brand colleague Bezzecchi extended his lead to eleven points again. Rins climbed up to third with the win and is now 17 points behind the championship leader. The next race is the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez de la Frontera in two weeks.

MotoGP (20 Races = 110.26 km): 1. Alex Rins ESP Honda 41:14,649 2. Luca Marini ITA Ducati + 3,498 3. Fabio Quartararo FROM Yamaha 4,936 4. Maverick Vinales ESP Aprilia 8,318 5. Miguel Oliveira BY Aprilia 9,989 6. Marco Bezzecchi ITA Ducati 12,049 7. Johann Zarco FROM Ducati 12,242 8. Franco Morbidelli ITA Yamaha 20,399 9. Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Ducati 27,981 10. Augusto Fernandez ESP KTM 28,217 Out ua: Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati), Brad Binder (RSA/KTM)

Moto2 (16 Laps = 88.208 km): 1. Pedro Acosta ESP Kalex 34:42,879 2. Tony Arbolino ITA Kalex + 0,146 3. Bo Bendsneyder NED Kalex 5,851 4. Jeremy Alcoba ESP Kalex 6,049 5. Filip Salac Jun Kalex 7,462 6. Fermin Aldeguer ESP darkwood 7,668 7. Alonso Lopez ESP darkwood 7,715 8. Aron Canet ESP Kalex 8,078 9. Celestine Vietti ITA Kalex 11,114 10. Manuel Gonzalez ESP Kalex 12,561