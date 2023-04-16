Motorcycle: Rins wins after crash orgy in Austin

Motorrad
Alex Rins won the American Grand Prix in Austin on Sunday. In the end, the Spanish Honda rider won in front of Italian Luca Marini on a Ducati (+3.398). Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo completed the podium, the Frenchman was 4.936 seconds behind. Marco Bezzecchi from Italy defended his championship lead in sixth place. However, Rins also benefited from a very high failure rate.
With the success in Texas, Rins wrote the first triumph for Honda in the premier class in a long time. It was exactly 539 days ago on Sunday since compatriot Marc Marquez last cheered for the Japanese in autumn 2021. “I’m overjoyed,” said the 27-year-old Spaniard. “That makes me very happy. I’m really proud of myself and my team.”
In addition to numerous other drivers, only 13 of the 22 drivers who started made it to the finish line, pole setter and sprint winner Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) was also caught on the Circuit of The Americas (CoTA). The Italian slid off the track in the middle of the race and retired. As in the Argentine Grand Prix, the defending champion remained without points. Marquez was absent from Austin due to injury.
Pitch black day for KTM
KTM experienced a black day. Jack Miller fell while he was third, Brad Binder later also made acquaintance with the tarmac. The South African finished 13th and scored a few more points.
In the World Championship standings, Bagnaia’s Italian compatriot and Ducati brand colleague Bezzecchi extended his lead to eleven points again. Rins climbed up to third with the win and is now 17 points behind the championship leader. The next race is the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez de la Frontera in two weeks.