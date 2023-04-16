Home » Motorcycle: Rins wins after crash orgy in Austin
Sports

Motorcycle: Rins wins after crash orgy in Austin

by admin
Motorcycle: Rins wins after crash orgy in Austin

Motorrad

Alex Rins won the American Grand Prix in Austin on Sunday. In the end, the Spanish Honda rider won in front of Italian Luca Marini on a Ducati (+3.398). Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo completed the podium, the Frenchman was 4.936 seconds behind. Marco Bezzecchi from Italy defended his championship lead in sixth place. However, Rins also benefited from a very high failure rate.

16.04.2023 22.40

Online since today, 10.40 p.m

With the success in Texas, Rins wrote the first triumph for Honda in the premier class in a long time. It was exactly 539 days ago on Sunday since compatriot Marc Marquez last cheered for the Japanese in autumn 2021. “I’m overjoyed,” said the 27-year-old Spaniard. “That makes me very happy. I’m really proud of myself and my team.”

In addition to numerous other drivers, only 13 of the 22 drivers who started made it to the finish line, pole setter and sprint winner Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) was also caught on the Circuit of The Americas (CoTA). The Italian slid off the track in the middle of the race and retired. As in the Argentine Grand Prix, the defending champion remained without points. Marquez was absent from Austin due to injury.

Pitch black day for KTM

KTM experienced a black day. Jack Miller fell while he was third, Brad Binder later also made acquaintance with the tarmac. The South African finished 13th and scored a few more points.

In the World Championship standings, Bagnaia’s Italian compatriot and Ducati brand colleague Bezzecchi extended his lead to eleven points again. Rins climbed up to third with the win and is now 17 points behind the championship leader. The next race is the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez de la Frontera in two weeks.

See also  FC Bayern Munich defeated PSG for Champions League Quarterfinals
MotoGP (20 Races = 110.26 km):
1. Alex Rins ESP Honda 41:14,649
2. Luca Marini ITA Ducati + 3,498
3. Fabio Quartararo FROM Yamaha 4,936
4. Maverick Vinales ESP Aprilia 8,318
5. Miguel Oliveira BY Aprilia 9,989
6. Marco Bezzecchi ITA Ducati 12,049
7. Johann Zarco FROM Ducati 12,242
8. Franco Morbidelli ITA Yamaha 20,399
9. Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Ducati 27,981
10. Augusto Fernandez ESP KTM 28,217

Out ua: Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati), Brad Binder (RSA/KTM)

Moto2 (16 Laps = 88.208 km):
1. Pedro Acosta ESP Kalex 34:42,879
2. Tony Arbolino ITA Kalex + 0,146
3. Bo Bendsneyder NED Kalex 5,851
4. Jeremy Alcoba ESP Kalex 6,049
5. Filip Salac Jun Kalex 7,462
6. Fermin Aldeguer ESP darkwood 7,668
7. Alonso Lopez ESP darkwood 7,715
8. Aron Canet ESP Kalex 8,078
9. Celestine Vietti ITA Kalex 11,114
10. Manuel Gonzalez ESP Kalex 12,561
Moto3 (14 Laps = 77,182 km):
1. Ivan Ortola ESP KTM 32:01,062
2. James Masia ESP Honda + 0,457
3. Xavier Artigas ESP CFMoto 0,558
4. Diogo Moreira BRA KTM 0,567
5. Daniel Holgado ESP KTM 0,657
6. Sea Pioneer SHOULD KTM 9,493
7. David Salvador ESP KTM 9,547
8. David Alonso ESP rubbing 9,663
9. Ryusei Yamanaka JPN rubbing 9,975
10. Jose Antonio Rueda ESP KTM 10,085

You may also like

“Also present tonight. A step forward, with humility”

Fenerbahce – Mersin 99:60, Fenerbahce celebrates its first...

NBA playoffs, injury for Ja Morant: dynamics and...

Lakers win in playoff opener in Memphis

Napoli scudetto ever closer, Juve ko with Sassuolo...

Monte Carlo Masters: Andrey Rublev beats Holger Rune...

Both dad and grandpa say that the art...

goals from Bove, Pellegrini and Abraham- breaking latest...

NOCO 400 live updates: Kevin Harvick wins Stage...

Rins ends the curse of Honda

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy