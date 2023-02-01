The year starts with +37.7% on 2022. Scooter boom. Honda at the top thanks to the Africa Twin
2023 for motorized two-wheelers starts under the best auspices. The data on registrations of motorbikes, scooters and mopeds for January, released by Confindustria Ancma (National Association of cycle, motorcycle and accessories), in fact describe a +37.7% over the same month last year. The president of Italian manufacturers and distributors, Paolo Magri, underlined in the note that “the market trend is in continuity with the numbers recorded in the last two years, which see our country as a leader in Europe in terms of number of registrations and also in production . Italy once again proves to be the epicenter of passion for two wheels and motorcycles are also relaunching their decisive role in individual and urban mobility, also demonstrated by the users’ willingness to renew the vehicle fleet: elements that once again highlight the value and relevance of our sector”.
the detail
Double-digit performance therefore for the two-wheeler market in the first month of the year, with a growth of 37.72% equal to 21,314 units, also due to the effect of state incentives (already exhausted for endothermic engines). The most significant figure is given by scooters which grow by 77.4% and register 10,720 vehicles. The performance of motorcycles was also excellent, with an increase of 22.36% and 9,482 vehicles registered. The only figure going against the trend is that of mopeds, which show a drop of 33.97% and record 1,112 units: this is a technical rebound due to a significant order recorded during 2022. The electricity market is in negative territory (-17 ,10% and 868 units), dragged down by mopeds, which discount last year’s order.
top 10 bikes
Here are the 10 best-selling motorcycles of January 2023:
1. Honda Africa Twin (398 units)
4. Benelli TRK 502 X (245)
5. BMW R 1250 GS Adventure (187)
6. Honda NC 750 X (175)
7. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (170)
8. Ducati Multistrada V4 (159)
9. Yamaha Tenera 700 (157)
10. Fantic 125 Enduro/Motard (156)
top 10 scooter
Below are the best-selling scooters of January 2023:
1. Honda SH 150 (1,030 units)
5. Kymco Agility 125 R16 (495)
7. Piaggio Liberty 125 (349)
8. Piaggio Beverly 300 (332)
10. Kymco People S 125 (282)