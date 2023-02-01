2023 for motorized two-wheelers starts under the best auspices. The data on registrations of motorbikes, scooters and mopeds for January, released by Confindustria Ancma (National Association of cycle, motorcycle and accessories), in fact describe a +37.7% over the same month last year. The president of Italian manufacturers and distributors, Paolo Magri, underlined in the note that “the market trend is in continuity with the numbers recorded in the last two years, which see our country as a leader in Europe in terms of number of registrations and also in production . Italy once again proves to be the epicenter of passion for two wheels and motorcycles are also relaunching their decisive role in individual and urban mobility, also demonstrated by the users’ willingness to renew the vehicle fleet: elements that once again highlight the value and relevance of our sector”.