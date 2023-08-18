Motorcycle World Championship: KTM “well prepared” for Spielberg

Most recently, Binder gained some self-confidence with a third place at Silverstone. The South African is fourth in the overall World Championship standings with 131 points. The Ducati trio around leader Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia (214), Jorge Martin (173) and Marco Bezzecchi (167) has won seven of the nine races so far.

In any case, Beirer has a lot of confidence in Binder. “He’s exceptional. If we can get the one tenth that the bike is missing out of Brad in qualifying, then we’ll be fighting for the world title,” said the German.

Marquez is currently not an issue for KTM

Superstar Marc Marquez is not competing for the world title this year either. The six-time MotoGP world champion from Spain missed several races due to injury, the Honda rider recently drew attention to himself more as a crash pilot. The 30-year-old, who has a contract until 2024, has only picked up 15 points this season. There is currently heavy speculation about a brand change to a faster team, and Ducati and KTM are also said to be future new employers for Marquez.

The sporting future of Marc Marquez is currently open

However, the racing team from Mattighofen is more than satisfied with its current drivers and prefers to train its drivers itself. “At the moment we have fantastic riders,” said Beirer, who prefers to focus on the superiority of Ducati with eight strong bikes. “The fight is incredible to enter the Ducati armada. We’re all very close at the moment, but it’s not enough yet.” However, the manufacturers Aprilia and Honda have already celebrated a win of the season, the KTM riders have been on the podium three times so far.

Cooperation with local universities

The racing team has at least discarded the great weakness in qualifying from the previous year, only nuances are missing for success in the race at the moment. Students at universities in Vienna and Graz also help to find these little things. “We pay universities to break down television images into ‘milliseconds per frame’. This allows us to see exactly where we’re losing,” said Beirer. In the detailed data analysis, KTM has caught up a lot, but in Austria it is still in its infancy compared to Italy. “We want to get the boys and girls from the university directly to us and create teaching positions.”

In addition to Binder, the Australian Miller, who switched to KTM at the beginning of the season and recently crashed a few times, can also drive up front on the race track. “We have no doubts about Jack, he made us better and will have a few more podiums this year. I’m completely convinced of that,” said Beirer and assured: “The trip to Spielberg is not a big company outing.”

Fight for more starting places

At the same time, KTM faces a dilemma in MotoGP. “We have five drivers and currently only four places for next year,” explained Beirer. After Suzuki’s withdrawal from the premier class, there are two places up for grabs, but KTM has been trying in vain to win the bid for weeks. “We will continue to put one or the other sleepless night behind us.”

In addition to Binder and Miller and the two Spaniards Pol Espargaro and Augusto Fernandez in the “GasGas” customer team, the 19-year-old Spanish super talent Pedro Acosta, currently leader of the Moto2 classification, should also be allowed to drive for the top positions in the MotoGP for the home team in 2024. “We haven’t solved the problem yet,” stressed Beirer. You don’t want to lose any of the five drivers under contract with KTM.

Negotiations with Dorna

At the home GP, further negotiations are to be held with the marketing company Dorna. “We will join forces again to audition for Dorna in Spielberg and fight again to expand our line-up,” said Beirer. In addition to representatives of the KTM board of directors, there will also be representatives from partner Red Bull at the negotiating table. “We really want and need fifth place, and we’d love to add sixth,” is the goal.

However, the two free slots are reserved for other manufacturers besides Ducati (8), Honda (4), Aprilia (4), KTM (4) and Yamaha (2) who want to get into MotoGP. “Where is this additional manufacturer?” asked Beirer. The Austrian team doesn’t see any, so it shouldn’t be a problem to give Acosta the additional starting place. “We demand a certain respect for what we simply do for this street racing scene,” added Beirer, also addressing the work with young talent in the smaller series.

Fans should arrive early

In Spielberg, tens of thousands of fans will once again be cheering on the pilots. The authorities and the ÖBB therefore recommend an early arrival, the federal railways run a few additional trains. If the arrival is staggered, experience shows that traffic jams are to be expected on departure, since most visitors then want to leave at the same time after the end of the race.

As every year, the interest in the Grand Prix in Styria is extremely high

The ÖAMTC expects around 170,000 MotoGP fans on all three days. Friday practice is followed by qualifying and sprint races on Saturday. As usual, the highlight of the race weekend will take place on Sunday – the Austrian Grand Prix. According to the OAMTC, the main arrival day is Sunday. From around 8:00 a.m. people will be arriving in full, until around 11:00 a.m. there will be delays on the Murtal-Schnellstrasse (S36), Gaberl-Strasse (B77), Friesacher Strasse (B317) and on the direct access roads to the car parks.

The ÖBB has additional trains in operation on the southern route between Vienna and Villach or Knittelfeld in both directions. A further 3,500 additional seats are available. In addition, additional regional trains will be in service on the route between Bruck an der Mur and Knittelfeld, also in both directions, sometimes every hour. For the route from Knittelfeld train station to the Red Bull Ring, visitors can use the free Spielberg shuttle bus.

