Summer is a faint memory, but the camper season can last twelve months of the year. Anyone who owns (or rents) one doesn’t necessarily have to think about storage, on the contrary. Winter is ideal for enjoying the landscapes, possibly snowy, but also for escaping to warm destinations. “This season many, especially pensioners or digital nomads, are preparing to reach places near the sea or in any case with higher temperatures – comments Ester Bordino, president of Assocamp, the association that brings together over 90% of vehicle dealers recreation of our country – Morocco and the Canary Islands are destinations that will welcome many campers, but also Sicily and other destinations in southern Italy.It takes very little to heat a camper, if the temperature is mild, and with photovoltaic modules you can be truly independent. For colder temperatures, gas or diesel stoves are used, while photovoltaic modules power utilities such as lights, refrigerator, heating, boiler, water system, television”. Obviously if you head towards the heat, practically nothing changes for those traveling by camper. Instead, Assocamp has drawn up a reasoned vademecum of expedients, dedicated above all to newbies, to enjoy weekends in nature and on the ski slopes even when the temperatures get cold. There he is.