Motoring phenomenon! In the field, he defeats opponents even sixty years younger

It sounds unbelievable, but it is a bare fact. At the age of 78, Jaroslav Hošek finished eleventh in the European Autocross Championship race, which was watched by almost ten thousand spectators in Nová Paca over the weekend. Martin Kézr, the editor-in-chief of the Sport.cz website, talked with motoring expert Robert Sára about not only the ageless legend, but also the unique motoring discipline, which includes dust and mud and which has undergone turbulent development over fifty years. In the Full Throttle podcast, you will also hear live actors from the spectacle in Štikovská Rokli.

