Motorola is the main partner of Milano Premier Padel P1 2023 – Sport Marketing News

Motorola continues its journey in the world of sports, a position now consolidated by various partnerships such as the one with the Serie A football team AC Monza, volleyball with UYBA Volley and basketball with Pallacanestro Forlì 2.015 to which is now also added the discipline of padel. For the first time this year, in fact, Motorola will be among the main partners of Milano Premier Padel P1 2023the appointment with the circuit governed by International Padel Federation (FIP) con Qatar Sports Investments (QSI).

From 4 to 10 December, at theAllianz Cloud Of Milano, the strongest male and female players in the world will compete in the padel discipline, which continues to attract new fans and athletes. Motorola, as main partner, will be present on the sidelines and throughout the communication, but that’s not all.

Lenovo space, the brand’s flagship store, will transform into a real hub for competition. In fact, all you have to do is enter the store to have the opportunity to win a ticket for the unmissable match on December 5th, the first evening of Main Draw. 80 lucky padel enthusiasts will be able to receive the ticket simply by filling out a form inside the store, using a Motorola device set up for the occasion.

It won’t just be visitors to Spazio Lenovo who will have special opportunities. In fact, on December 10th, the Motorola Padel Cup will be played, right on the central court of the Allianz Club, close to the major professionals of this fascinating discipline. 7 fans selected by Motorola through a social casting launched on the brand’s Instagram channel, @motorbikes. “Once again Motorola confirms itself as a brand for which the founding value is passion“, he claims Giorgia BulgarellaHead of Marketing di Motorola Italy. “It’s thanks to we, in fact, that padel enthusiasts from all over Italy will have the opportunity to enjoy the sport they love most up close and even to play surrounded by the greatest in the discipline. The sponsorship of Milano Premier Padel P1 2023 is part of a path that Motorola has been following for some time: we are convinced that there is nothing more important than talent and passion and that it is important to allow the expression of these two values,” conclude Bulgarella.