NEVEGAL (BELLUNO)

Simone Faggioli won the 48th Alpe del Nevegàl fully respecting the predictions of the eve. The Tuscan champion had no rivals able to worry him, but his triumph still has reason to be celebrated: it is the first obtained in the time trial organized by Tre Cime Promotor asd (at his debut in Nevegàl, in 2020, he was second behind Merli ) and is obviously enriched by the track record in the new configuration, with two slowdown chicanes positioned 430 meters from the start and 600 meters from the finish: 2.29.24, which added to 2.29.50 in race 2, sets the winner’s time in 4.58.74.

Behind the overflowing Faggioli, who reached his seventh seasonal success in CIVM out of eight races, the battle was vibrant and not without surprises. On the second step of the podium was the young Luigi Fazzino, on a Peugeot PA 2000 turbo, author of an excellent race 1 and good at controlling the return of his opponents in race 2 and winning among the under 25s. it was already highlighted in an Alpe del Nevegàl battered by bad weather, hitting an extraordinary fourth place overall. Today he did even more and better, recovering important points from the leader of the E2SC 2000 category, Achille Lombardi. The driver of Vimotorsport paid duty to his rival both in race 1 and in race 2 and had to settle for fifth place overall and second in the E2SC 2000 class. The third step of the podium was the prerogative of Francesco Conticelli, on Nova Proto 01 Zytek , who prevailed on last year’s winner, Diego Degasperi from Trentino, fourth overall, for only 49 cents. Gabriella Pedroni from Trentino, in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX, won the Dame cup ahead of Selina Prantl, Silvia Mosena and Silvia Clerici.

The competition valid for the Austrian Hill Climb Championship instead recorded the affirmation of Peter Amann, on Osella Pa21, in 5.52.64, who preceded the Italian Andrea Catalani, on Osella Honda Pa21 / s (6.14.07), Roland Hartl, on Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VI, (6.19.54), Tobias Santer, on VW Golf 1 (6.19.74) and the German Valentin Schneider, on Volkswagen Tsm (6.23.91).

The best among the historic cars was Giuseppe Gallusi, on a Porsche 935, to which the 15th Mario Facca Memorial went. Gallusi, winner of the third group, preceded Giampaolo Basso (first in the second) and Michele Massaro (first in the fourth). The first grouping was the prerogative of the Austrian Gregor Frotscher.