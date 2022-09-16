Thiago Motta one step away from his debut: 4-2-3-1 expected (compared to 3-5-2 of the previous management) and also the thrill of starting a new adventure tomorrow (3 pm) against Empoli at Dall ‘Ara. “If there will be a new tactic – says the Italian-Brazilian coach -? It is normal that with a change there is something different even if I do not want to upset things done well in the past: in any case I do not think it is traumatic to pass in five days from a defense to three to one to four, even if there is not only one in field, the predisposition of men counts a lot. What am I feeling? I have to keep calm and tranquility as much as possible, even if at times it is not obvious; and I’m delighted to get started. I let myself go and try all possible sensations because it is also for moments like this that we do this job ”.

We play football

—

There is the idea that Gary Medel will move from the central defense zone to midfield. “Medel is versatile, expert, he has played many matches at the highest level and I count on everyone: he is a“ plus ”. Let me be clear: the players I treat them all the same, because it is on the pitch that everyone earns their place. I see Gary very well and I expect him to continue like this. He and Arnautovic? It is the career that speaks for them, if they are champions: the important thing is that we always talk and think about the present; Marko is making an amazing start to the championship. Will we try to attack highs and recover the ball immediately? We will do it, but in modern football now all teams do it, then it also depends on attitudes but we will work day after day to improve. Muse Barrow? I saw it very well, Orsolini is available. I want to see enthusiasm, a team that wants to play football, that runs, that presses, that plays together in attack as well as in defense: I think we will have a beautiful match. Of course I would like to see a perfect system, but in football this is practically never the case. What is there to improve? I pay attention to the best things, after all we talk about them internally, among ourselves “.