Mottolino Bikepark reopens, here are the MTB trails

Mottolino Bikepark reopens for the summer season, here are the MTB trails among the panoramas of Alta Valtellina.

The Mottolino gondola is preparing to welcome pro, expert and beginner riders: from 10 June to 24 September one rediscovers the pleasure of going down the technical trails, trying the jumps, struggling uphill and darting along exciting bends, surrounded by from the panoramas of the Alta Valtellina.

Welcome back to the funnest House of Biking in the Alps.

The news that the biker community awaits with trepidation: on June 10th, it officially reopens, in its summer guise, Mottolino Fun Mountain. It’s time to rediscover the Bikepark, the flagship of the Livigno area’s bike offer and one of the best in Italy, with 14 routes dedicated to downhill and freeride, spread over 28km.

An area that is the result of a series of strategic choices involving the whole team, made up of authentic bike enthusiasts and trail builders. With twenty years of experience in downhill and freeride, Mottolino is a House of Biking built to measure to satisfy the most demanding, with trails that challenge pros and experts and routes that are also suitable for beginners.

Mottolino bike pass

To access there is the Bikepass, declined in various formulas, early bird, daily, multi-day and seasonal, according to needs. Those who want to update their equipment can rent all-inclusive packages, including bikes, various protections and bike passes.

The starting point is the Headquarters. A stop at the rental shop allows you to get the best on the market: downhill and enduro MTBs to test yourself in the Bikepark, but also e-bikes and bikes suitable for the paths of the Livigno and Alta Rezia network and city bikes to cycle in the village or along the cycle path.

Perfectly equipped, take the cable car and in a few minutes you are already at 2300 meters above sea level, ready for a day on two wheels.

Downhill and freeride at Mottolino

The fun areas of the Bikepark allow you to choose a range of proposals indulging experience, the need for adrenaline and the desire to challenge one’s limits. For example, the Slopestyle line, dedicated to pros, boasts several features including Drop, Wave, Hip and Dirt jump, and original ramps of the Nine Knights castle, one of the most important international freeride events.

Drop enthusiasts will find an area just for them, while those who love to take flight can try the Jump Area del Bikepark, composed of jumps in sequence on clay, divided according to difficulty, or the inflatable, perfect for learning new jumps and improving technically. Beginners can instead practice – or even experience their baptism – on the simpler slopes, such as the Take it Easy trail, which starts right from the arrival of the cable car. As for the North Shore Area, it is an area built inside the wood, made up of wooden walkways where you can enjoy an “eventful” and electrifying riding experience, including step ups, step downs, spirals and parabolics.

The network of MTB routes

The vast network of paths that wind through Alta Rezia it is the favorite playground for those who love to discover the area on two wheels. Starting this year, in the rental area of ​​the headquarters, Garmin GPS can be found with the itineraries already traced, perfect for organizing an independent trip.

Among the various routes, some allow you to fully enjoy the views of the Livigno valley. It is already on the left at the arrival of the cable car l’Enduro Natural Trail, five km of pure fun on the track, without particular obstacles such as stones and roots. At the end you can continue in the direction of Alpe Mine, along a path that is exposed in some sections, which can be used both with an enduro bike and a trail bike.

The well-deserved prize is a gourmet stop at the Alpe. Through the Val Trèla, pedaling on terrains and slopes of various kinds, you can instead reach the scenic lakes of Cancano, and relax at the Trèla malga. The path of the Tees is the longest – almost 19 km – and perhaps the most panoramic: it is accessible from several pints, and leads, in fact, to the tees, huts which in summer become stables to house the animals. You can also see them pedaling through Val Federia, combining the ride with a tasty break at the agritourism.

Photo Mottolino Bike Park

