Mottolino Fun Mountain reopens in summer version – Sport Marketing News

Here comes the news that the biker community awaits with trepidation: on June 10th, officially reopens, in its summer guise, Mottolino Fun Mountain. It’s time to rediscover the Bikepark, the flagship of the Livigno area’s bike offer and one of the best in Italy, with 14 routes dedicated to downhill and freeride, articulated over 28km. An area that is the result of a series of strategic choices involving the whole team, made up of authentic bike enthusiasts and trail builders. With twenty years of experience in downhill and freeride, Mottolino is a House of Biking built to measure to satisfy the most demanding, with trails that challenge pros and experts and routes that are also suitable for beginners.

To access there is the Bikepass, declined in various formulas, early bird, daily, multi-day and seasonal, according to needs. Those who want to update their equipment can rent all-inclusive packages, including bikes, various protections and bike passes. The starting point is the Headquarters. A stop at the rental shop allows you to get the best on the market: downhill and enduro MTBs to test yourself in the Bikepark, but also e-bikes and bikes suitable for the trails of the Livigno and Alta Rezia network and city bikes for pedaling in the village or along the cycle path.

Perfectly equipped, you take the gondola lift and in a few minutes you are already at an altitude of 2300 metres, ready for a day on two wheels.

Downhill e freeride

The fun areas of the Bikepark allow you to choose a range of proposals indulging experience, the need for adrenaline and the desire to challenge one’s limits. For example, the Slopestyle line, dedicated to pros, boasts various features including Drop, Wave, Hip and Dirt jump, and original ramps from the Nine Knights castle, one of the most important international freeride events. Drop enthusiasts will find an area all to themselves, while those who love to take flight can try the Bikepark’s Jump Area, made up of sequential jumps on clay, divided according to difficulty, or the inflatable, perfect for learning new jumps and improve technically. Instead, beginners can practice – or even experience their baptism – on the simpler slopes, such as the Take it Easy path, which starts right from the arrival of the gondola lift. As for the North Shore Areais an area built inside the wood, made up of wooden walkways where you can enjoy an “eventful” and electrifying riding experience, including step ups, step downs, spirals and parabolics.

The network of MTB routes

The vast network of paths that wind through Alta Rezia is the favorite playground for those who love to discover the area on two wheels. Starting this year, in the rental area of ​​the headquarters, you can find the GPS Garmin with the itineraries already mapped out, perfect for organizing a trip on your own.

Among the various routes, some allow you to fully enjoy the views of the Livigno valley. Already at the arrival of the cable car, on the left, is theEnduro Natural Trail, five km of pure fun on the track, without particular obstacles such as stones and roots. From the arrival station of the cable car you can continue in the direction ofAlpe Mine, along a path that is exposed in some sections and can be practiced with both an enduro and a trail bike. The well-deserved prize is a gourmet stop at the Alpe. Through the Val Trèlapedaling on terrains and slopes of various kinds, you can reach the spectacular ones lakes of Cancano, and relax at the Trèla malga. The trail of the Tees it is the longest – almost 19 km – and perhaps the most panoramic: it is accessible from several pints, and leads, in fact, to the tee, huts which in summer become stables to house the animals. They can also be observed by pedaling through the Val Federiacombining the ride with a tasty break at the agritourism.