Mou, the King of Cups tries to win the sixth

Here we are, when Jose Mourinho sees the European stage he transforms, and also transforms his team. With the clear 2-0 against Slavia Prague last night, has practically put the passage of the round in the Europa League in the safe with three rounds to sparegiven that they are now eight points behind third in the standings, and there are nine points available in the next three matches.

Avenge Budapest and lift another trophy

Lo Special One he will want to avenge the defeat last May 31st in Budapest against Sevillelost on penalties, after the 120 minutes had ended 1-1, where the Portuguese coach suffered their first defeat in a European final. In fact, in the previous final acts of the competitions he had always emerged triumphant, 2 Champions Leagues with Porto and Inter, 1 UEFA Cup always with the Portuguese, 1 Europa League with Manchester United and 1 Conference League with Roma.

In these twenty years on the benches of half of Europe the coach from Setubal has changed a lotif his teams played any football at the start of his career more spectacular and less pragmatic, over the years Mourinho has been able to adapt to the great champions he has had in the teams he has coached, Milito, Eto’o, Casillas, Ibrahimovic, Benzema, Lampard, Ronaldo, just to name a few, up to the present day with Dybala and Lukaku.

The only coach to have won all three and European competitions

Mou can boast another record, is the only coach to have won all three European competitions (Champions, UEFA/Europa League, Cup Winners’ Cup/Conference League). But despite all this, the Roma coach wasn’t happy with the defeat against Sevilla, and will certainly be focused on the next final, without forgetting the championship, where the Giallorossi team didn’t start in the best way, but in recent weeks they’ve been on the rise. the china.

Last year in the Giallorossi?

Perhaps this will be the Special One’s last year on the Roma bench, but he will want to leave his name in the Giallorossi history, as he always did in his previous adventures. Why does Mou do this, he wins and leaves.