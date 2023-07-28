Mouhamadou Fall wins his fourth French 100m champion title in Albi

Mouhamadou Fall said he had a “lightened” mind since his release from the AFLD sanctions commission concerning his location failures. He demonstrated this in the 100m final of the French Championship in Albi on Friday, where he won in 10”14 (wind -0.3 m/s) for the fourth year in a row.

However, the sprinter from Val d’Oise (31), who has been living in Texas for a few years, won a narrow victory, tied to a thousandth from his training comrade Ryan Zézé (24). The latter, licensed at Bordeaux Athlé, beat his personal record. The young Pablo Mateo (22), bronze medalist at the Euro Espoirs at the beginning of the month, finished 3rd again in 10”24.

“It’s the best reward after everything that happened, reacted Fall. I savor thoroughly, it is the title that I savor the most. I exploded with joy, we also share first place with Ryan Zézé, training partner. We know how we worked this year, it was hard physically, in the head too. So having this title is great. The case is over, behind me, I’m a new man, I don’t think about it anymore. I no longer read what people send me, I don’t look at what is written about me. »

Meba-Mickaël Zézé, in the fight for the podium, finished 4th in 10”27, one hundredth ahead of Jimmy Vicaut (10”28), 5th. Fall and the Zézé brothers will double with the 200m, scheduled for Saturday.

Mouhamadou Fall won his fourth French 100m championship title. (F. Porcu/The Team)

