Moukoko shoots BVB to victory over Union Berlin

Moukoko shoots BVB to victory over Union Berlin

ZThere were only hours between a stubborn teenager and a beaming match winner. According to his trainer Edin Terzic, BVB attacker Youssoufa Moukoko reacted to his renewed reserve role as “disappointed and upset”. But after the redeeming goal in Borussia Dortmund’s hard-fought 2-1 (1-0) win over Union Berlin, he was overjoyed and jumped into his coach’s arms.

“The coach said: ‘When you come in, you decide the game’,” said Moukoko about Terzic’s clairvoyant abilities, who was full of praise for his youngster: “Mouki always has a feeling where the balls are going. He has the right instincts.”

“I smelled that”

It was the same in the groundbreaking pursuit duel. When Berlin’s Paul Seguin played back easily and carelessly in the direction of his goalkeeper Frederik Rönnow, Moukoko splashed between them at the speed of thought and pushed in ice cold (79′). “I smelled that. That was the instinct for a striker,” said the international, adding with a mischievous grin: “You can’t learn something like that.”

The gifted player has already scored seven goals this season. Terzic praised the “work ethic” of the 18-year-old, who had been injured for a long time, while Sebastian Kehl attested that he had a real “sniff for goals”.

The BVB sports director was aware of how important this victory against the tough iron was after the depressing bankruptcies in Munich in the league and Leipzig in the cup. “If he can make the difference, then that’s not only a relief for him, but for all of us,” said Kehl about Moukoko, who replaced Florian Wirtz as the youngest player with 50 league appearances.

