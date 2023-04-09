ZThere were only hours between a stubborn teenager and a beaming match winner. According to his trainer Edin Terzic, BVB attacker Youssoufa Moukoko reacted to his renewed reserve role as “disappointed and upset”. But after the redeeming goal in Borussia Dortmund’s hard-fought 2-1 (1-0) win over Union Berlin, he was overjoyed and jumped into his coach’s arms.

“The coach said: ‘When you come in, you decide the game’,” said Moukoko about Terzic’s clairvoyant abilities, who was full of praise for his youngster: “Mouki always has a feeling where the balls are going. He has the right instincts.”

“I smelled that”

It was the same in the groundbreaking pursuit duel. When Berlin’s Paul Seguin played back easily and carelessly in the direction of his goalkeeper Frederik Rönnow, Moukoko splashed between them at the speed of thought and pushed in ice cold (79′). “I smelled that. That was the instinct for a striker,” said the international, adding with a mischievous grin: “You can’t learn something like that.”

The gifted player has already scored seven goals this season. Terzic praised the “work ethic” of the 18-year-old, who had been injured for a long time, while Sebastian Kehl attested that he had a real “sniff for goals”.

The BVB sports director was aware of how important this victory against the tough iron was after the depressing bankruptcies in Munich in the league and Leipzig in the cup. “If he can make the difference, then that’s not only a relief for him, but for all of us,” said Kehl about Moukoko, who replaced Florian Wirtz as the youngest player with 50 league appearances.

Seven games before the end of the season, BVB’s dreams of the title are alive, two points behind series champions Bayern Munich. “We only have one more competition, so we’re in the running,” said Kehl about the “hunter’s position”.

For Moukoko, the eighth league home win in a row should be the starting signal for a furious final sprint. “We want to win all the remaining games,” said the striker, “and then see where we stand.”

However, this requires a further increase. After a good 45 minutes and Donyell Malen’s deserved lead at the break (28th), the hosts took it much too easy. The favorite faltered after Kevin Behrens equalized (61′), but thanks to Moukoko he didn’t fall.

There was “a lot of pressure on the kettle”, admitted Terzic. They wanted to apologize to the fans “for the performances in Munich and Leipzig”: “We were able to show a different face. That was also necessary.”