Mount says goodbye to Chelsea fans

England international Mason Mount said goodbye to Chelsea fans with a video message. The expected change to Manchester United should therefore be imminent. According to the British media, the record champion should initially transfer the equivalent of almost 64 million euros for the 24-year-old. Thanks to bonus payments, the sum could increase by a few million.

“Given the speculation over the past few months, it will come as no surprise to you that I have decided to leave Chelsea,” Mount said in his one-minute statement.

“I think you guys deserve more than just a written communication. That’s why I want to tell you directly how grateful I am for your support over the past 18 years,” he added. The decision to leave was the right one for him at this point in his career.

Mount will reportedly sign a five-year deal with an option for a further season at Manchester United. The midfielder has been with Chelsea since he was young and made four appearances for England at the last World Cup in Qatar.

