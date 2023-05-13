MOUNT ZERBION SKYRACE – VERTICAL

Everything is ready in Valle d’Aosta for the first tricolor of the long Skyrunning season. Tomorrow in Châtillon will be a day of competition, sport and fun with over 750 participants ready to color the slopes of Zerbion and the town centre.

Races confirmed despite the weather. The men of the race direction, for days, have been staring at the sky given the bad weather. At 9 the three main tests will start: the skyrace which will award the Italian titles Fisky and the Victor Vicquéry memorial, the 18 km skyrace which will reach the Francou pasture area and return to Châtillon and the vertical. At 8.30 the first departure, dedicated to the 5.5 km vertical reserved for young people (Italian Cup trial) and disabled athletes.

In the afternoon, around 2.30 pm, the Monte Zerbion Baby Skyrace race for under 8s (500 metres) and under 11s (1 kilometre). At 4 pm the awards ceremony and the prize draw, followed by the big closing party, with music, dancing, toasts and fun. Tomorrow – Friday 12 May – from 1pm delivery of bibs and race packs, at 7pm technical briefing and presentation of the top runners.

Also this year the event can be followed in live streaming on the montezerbionskyrace.com website.

CHANGE THE ROUTE:

This morning on top of Monte Zerbion paths all whitewashed. Neither do the weather forecasts for tomorrow promise anything good, announcing rain below and more snow at altitudes above 2,000/2,200 metres.

After a careful analysis and having heard the security men already present on the course, the race direction decided to lower the highest crossing point of the 22 km valid for the tricolor skyrace titles and – consequently – the arrival of the vertical.

The new route will be illustrated this evening, at 7 pm, during the technical briefing which will take place in Châtillon and which will be streamed live on the montezerbionskyrace.com website. The tracks of the 18 km skyrace, the 5.5 km vertical and the food and wine randò have been confirmed.