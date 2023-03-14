The Skyrace of 22 kilometers (2,200 meters D+/D-) will therefore also award the Memorial Vicquéry, which will go to the youngest athlete who will participate in the queen race of the rich program scheduled for Saturday 13 May. A way to remember Victor, capable of living every single moment, repeating his motto like a mantra: “Enjoy the life”.

And there will also be a special moment during the Monte Zerbion Randò (5 kilometres), the non-competitive food and wine event which will visit the symbolic places of Châtillon and will pass through the very heart of the two offices of the École Hôtelière, where Victor worked. One more reason, therefore, to establish the memorial that will be delivered during the mid-afternoon award ceremony.

Meanwhile, the second edition of Monte Zerbion Skyrace and Vertical is just over two months away and the organization is getting to the heart of its preparations. In a few weeks, the inspection of the paths and the adjustment of the roughest sections will begin.

Registrations are proceeding for the two skyrace events, the two vertical events and the non-competitive Randò, which will remain open on the wedosport.net website until April 30th. Memberships of athletes from Belgium, France, Germany, Great Britain and Switzerland have already arrived. On Saturday 13 May there will also be rehearsals for the little ones, to complete a day of sport and fun open to all.