Mountain bike maintenance: the 4 things to do regularly

The mountain bike maintenance it is ideally divided into extraordinary maintenance and ordinary maintenance. That is, making a little comparison with houses, they are there things you do once in your life (or in any case very occasionally) and others instead that it is good to do at regular intervals if not often.

Mountain bike maintenance: things to do regularly

There are some simple things to do quite regularly in mountain bike maintenance:

Washing and cleaning the bike Checking the chain Tightening the screws Inflating the tyres

Compared to extraordinary maintenance interventions – such as checking the headset and fork, replacing the brake pads, cleaning and greasing the bottom bracket – these mountain bike maintenance interventions take little time, they are essential for safety on the saddle and allow the mtb to last longer.

Washing and cleaning

Il MTB washing and cleaning it’s something to do every time you come back from a ride loaded with mud, sand, dust, leaves and every other imaginable debris (and even in winter, in the case of road salt). To wash a mountain bike well, you essentially need a hose (or a bucket), a sponge and some practical advice like these.

Chain control

The A bike chain is by far the most subject to wear: the MTB chain wears but also loosens with continuous and prolonged use. To make it last a little longer, and to prevent even the teeth of the crowns and sprockets from breaking or deteriorating, it is a good idea to clean it regularly (at least every time you wash your bike, but even more often, especially in the case of dusty routes after the which sometimes laziness doesn’t lead us to wash the bike) and grease it just as regularly: what and how to do is explained in quite detail here.

Tightening the screws

Even more than on a road bike, with a MTB the screws tend to loosen quickly and easily, so it’s a good idea from time to time (i.e. at least once a month, but also every two weeks if you go out very frequently) to make a complete check of the tightening of the screws. Be careful though, that the screws on a mountain bike don’t just have to be tight: many in fact have screws precise tightening torques (they are expressed in Nm, Newton per metre, and are often indicated next to the component or in the bike’s technical sheet) and for which a torque wrench. Tightening them too much, or at random, could mean breaking them (it’s not a great cost, but it can be quite dangerous).

Tire inflation

The Tires tend to go flat with use and those of mountain bikes are no exception. Sometimes, under certain conditions, it may make sense to deflate or inflate the tires by 0.1 bar (for example on very stony or very sliding roads) but in general each tire has its ideal inflation pressure above or below which there are risk of pinching, bead breaking or punctures.

Therefore, from time to time, first with your fingers and then possibly with a pressure gauge, it is good to make sure you are inflating the MTB tires and possibly give a few taps on the pump.

Advertising

You may also be interested in…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

