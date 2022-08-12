Home Sports Mountain bike, Menapace record di Everesting a 50 anni
Mountain bike, Menapace record di Everesting a 50 anni

She left at 5.35am on Wednesday 10 August and at 5.35am on Thursday 11th she made history: never had a woman overcome 10 thousand meters in altitude in twenty-four hours

The first woman in the world is called Lorenza Menapace, she is a girl of fifty but everyone gives her less and above all she does not feel them. She left at 5.35am on Wednesday 10 August, five minutes late because the Garmin didn’t work, and at 5.35am on Thursday 11th she settled into history: never had a woman overcome 10,000 meters in altitude in twenty-four hours running on a mountain. bike, Lorenza reached 10,840.

