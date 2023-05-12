Mountain bike: Mitterwallner and Stigger chase first victory

At the longer Olympic distance, Stigger finished third, like in 2021 at the home event in Leogang, where the World Cup will be a guest again in mid-June this year. As usual, the downhillers around Valentina Höll and Andreas Kolb, who will start later in the season, will also compete in Salzburg.

This year there are also enduro competitions, which the world association UCI has combined with the other mountain bike disciplines under the umbrella of the “World Series” as part of the overall marketing by the new media partner Warner Bros. Discovery.

IMAGO/CTK Photo/Michal Cerveny



Mittenwallner self-confident

For the cross-country aces, however, nothing changes in terms of format. Expectations are also still high: “The big goal is to win a World Cup this year. My shape is really good, I’ve been training hard. I hope that I can call on the strength as well,” said Mitterwallner confidently. The 21-year-old said the title in the overall World Cup was a dream, last season she was fifth.

In the preparation, she didn’t let “small hurdles” stop her, such as a recent elbow injury, and pulled through everything. “I believe in myself and in the team, my preparation and my strength.” The Cannondale driver worked particularly hard on liveliness so as not to fall behind in the extremely fast starting phases, as was often the case.

Great anticipation at Stigger

After promising test races, the Stigger, who continues to compete for the Specialized racing team, is also keen on the first comparison with all the aces. “I’m really looking forward to the races in Nove Mesto. On the track in the Czech Republic you have to have a lot of technical skills. Competing against the best riders in the world is going to be really exciting again,” emphasized Stigger ahead of the races on Friday (short track) and Sunday (cross-country), which were always stormed by tens of thousands of fans.

The big highlight of the year apart from the World Cup are the World Championships in Scotland, which in August for the first time unite all cycling disciplines from road to track to off-road. “The season is extremely long. It’s hardly possible to be in top form at every race. And the density has also continued to grow in the women’s field. There are now more than 20 potential winners,” explained Stigger.

Raggl and Foidl outsiders

The defending World Cup champion is Alessandra Keller from Switzerland, and double World Champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (FRA) will definitely be on the cards again. In the men’s category, the Swiss veteran Nino Schurter is starting his ninth overall World Cup. The Austrians around Gregor Raggl and Maximilian Foidl, on the other hand, will not be able to fight for top positions.

GEPA/Wolfgang Grebien



Not least because of the already started qualification for the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, they can again compete with Tom Pidcock and Mathieu van der Poel, who are highly successful in street sports. The British Olympic champion will start in Nove Mesto, the Dutchman only in late summer after the Tour de France.