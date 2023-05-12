Home » Mountain bike: Stigger shines at the start in the short track
Mountain bike: Stigger shines at the start in the short track

Mountain bike: Stigger shines at the start in the short track

Mountain biker Laura Stigger celebrated her first World Cup victory in the short track race at the season opener in Nove Mesto. The 22-year-old Tyrolean triumphed in Friday’s sprint ahead of defending World Cup champion Alessandra Keller and her Specialized teammate Sina Frei (both SUI). The Olympic cross-country race is on the program on Sunday.

12.05.2023 19.00

Online since today, 7 p.m

“It was extremely hard to stay on the bike at the top. It was a tough fight. I always had to fight to stay up front. What a great start to the weekend,” said Stigger after the hectic race in rainy conditions.

Now she has to rest for Sunday. “The first race is always extremely hectic, nobody knows which girls are how fast. It’s all so close together,” said the 22-year-old. “It was important and I was lucky not to have been caught falling.”

The Ötztal native had already had a promising start to the season last year in Brazil, finishing second in the short track. She had made the second podium place in 2022 over the classic distance in third place in Leogang. Mona Mitterwallner, not so strong over the short distance, finished 28th at the start in the Czech Republic.

