Mountain bike: Stigger shines at the start in the short track

“It was extremely hard to stay on the bike at the top. It was a tough fight. I always had to fight to stay up front. What a great start to the weekend,” said Stigger after the hectic race in rainy conditions.

Now she has to rest for Sunday. “The first race is always extremely hectic, nobody knows which girls are how fast. It’s all so close together,” said the 22-year-old. “It was important and I was lucky not to have been caught falling.”

The Ötztal native had already had a promising start to the season last year in Brazil, finishing second in the short track. She had made the second podium place in 2022 over the classic distance in third place in Leogang. Mona Mitterwallner, not so strong over the short distance, finished 28th at the start in the Czech Republic.